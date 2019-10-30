Redeem United MileagePlus miles for tickets to game 7 of the World Series
Tuesday night, on the strength of an incredible game from all-star pitcher Stephen Strasburg, the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 to force a game seven in the World Series. The series is a best of seven, meaning that Wednesday night’s game in Houston will be winner-take-all. Tickets for this game are a hot commodity and quite pricey, but there’s another way to attend.
United is auctioning off two packages of two tickets to game seven at 7 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday in Houston. You can find the link to bid on these tickets here.
The first package, which is currently going for 52,000 miles, includes two mezzanine seats in section 252 in right field and one parking pass. You can also bid 95,000 miles (or more) for two suite tickets along the left field line and a parking pass. TPG values United miles at 1.3 cents each, making these packages worth $676 and $1,235 respectively — though they’ll be worth more when the bids continue to go up. If you’re short on United MileagePlus miles, you can transfer points instantly at a 1:1 ratio from Chase Ultimate Rewards to top up your balance.
The mezzanine ticket auction ends at 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Oct. 30, while the suite ticket auction runs until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, giving the lucky winners enough time to make plans for the evening’s game. You can only bid in 1,000 mile increments, meaning the next bidder for the mezzanine ticket package would have to offer 53,000 miles.
Both the tickets and parking pass will be delivered digitally to the auction winner, and the tickets cannot be resold. Any attempt to transfer or sell these tickets may result in them being confiscated or cancelled. United is the official airline of the Houston Astros, with a major hub at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) and several ads throughout the Astros stadium, Minute Maid Park.
Featured image by adamkatz / Getty Images
