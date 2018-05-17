Great Outdoors Awards From 18,750 United Miles Round-Trip
Hoping to book a trip to the mountains this summer? If a vacation in Aspen (ASE), Bozeman (BZN), Vail (EGE), Gunnison (GUC), Steamboat Springs (HDN), Jackson Hole (JAC) or Montrose (MTJ) sounds like your speed and you have some United miles (or Chase Ultimate Rewards points) to spare, you’re gonna want to check out UA’s latest MileagePlus sale.
Through May 21, the airline is offering up to 25% off round-trip award flights to the destinations above. You can begin your travel in any of the first 49 states (excluding Hawaii), but you’ll need to head to one of those specific airports in order to score the deal.
You can travel between June 9 and June 27, on any day of the week. The 25% discount applies for elite members and customers with a co-branded credit card, such as the United MileagePlus Explorer Card or United MileagePlus Club Card, with round-trip awards priced at 18,750 miles. Everyone else is eligible for a 20% discount, bringing the round-trip cost to 20,000 miles, instead. Only saver economy award flights are eligible.
Depending on where you’re flying from and to, booking one of these awards could definitely make sense.
In the example above, a round-trip award from New York to Jackson, Wyoming will run a cardholder or elite just 18,750 miles round-trip, plus $11.20. (Note that general members will be charged an additional fee of $75 if booking within 21 days of departure, while Silver elites pay $50 and Golds pay $25.)
These same flights will run you $704.60 round-trip if paying cash, a redemption worth nearly 3.7 cents per mile. That return drops to 3.3 cents if you’re stuck paying the $75 fee, but that’s still far more than TPG’s current valuations for United.
Although this sale only applies to travel dates in June, you’ll need to complete your booking by Monday, May 21. Head to United’s site and search as you normally would — assuming there’s saver availability, the discount should be reflected right away.
