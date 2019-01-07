Last Day to Earn up to 65,000 Miles With the United Explorer Card
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – United Explorer Card
The elevated sign-up offer on the United Explorer Card is about to come to an end. Today’s your last full day to earn up to 65,000 bonus miles when you sign up for the card and meet two tiers of spending requirements: $2,000 in the first 3 months to earn 40,000 miles, and a total of $10,000 in the first 6 months to earn an additional 25,000 miles. This offer expires on Jan. 8, at which point it will almost certainly be replaced by a lower sign-up bonus.
Based on TPG’s valuations, 65,000 United miles are worth $910. In comparison, the Explorer Card’s standard offer of 40,000 miles (after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months) is worth $560. So you’re looking at an extra $350 in value if you apply now and can spend $10,000 total in the first 6 months from account opening to earn the full 65,000-mile bonus.
The Explorer Card has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year, and no foreign transaction fees. You’ll earn 2 miles per dollar on United purchases and on restaurant and hotel purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on all other spending.
If you frequently fly United, this card can help you save and generally improve your travel experience. You get a free checked bag for you and one companion on the same reservation, priority boarding and two United Club passes each year. You also get expanded award space compared to non-card holders, and will get reimbursed for the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee when you pay with your card (once every four years).
If you could use some extra MileagePlus miles for an upcoming award flight on United or one of its Star Alliance partners, now’s an ideal time to sign up for this card since you’ll earn 25,000 more miles than the standard sign-up offer. But today’s your last day to do so, so act now.
Here’s the link to apply now for the United Explorer Card with up to a 65,000-mile bonus.
