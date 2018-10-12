Check Your United Explorer Card’s Targeted Spend Bonus
We usually don’t recommend putting a lot of spend on a cobrand credit card, however when certain promotions come around it can make a lot more sense to do so.
Over the last week we’ve seen Chase launch targeted offers for United Explorer cardholders where members can earn a certain number of bonus miles after hitting a minimum spend.
The deals vary, but they all require you to register your card and hit a minimum spend by Dec. 31, 2018. You can check here if your United Explorer card was targeted for the promotion.
TPG Developer Steve Skladany received an offer of 7,500 bonus miles after spending $3,000. Those 7,500 miles are worth $105 and are in addition to the miles he’d earn on the regular spend.
I found the deal to be less sweet — I’d earn 5,000 bonus miles after spending $3,500 on my card over the last quarter of 2018. But TPG contributor Richard Kerr likely had the worst of all, 2,000 bonus miles after $2,000 in spend.
Generally, it’s better to put spend on a card that earns transferrable points and has higher bonus categories, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s 3x points on all travel and dining spend. However, Chase refreshed the benefits on the United Explorer card over the summer, adding 2x miles on purchases made at restaurants and hotels.
If you have a transferrable point card but can focus your spend on the United card’s new bonus categories, then this deal makes a lot more sense to take advantage.
If you don’t already have the United Explorer card, it’s currently offering 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. While it’s not the best card for everyday spend, it does come with some solid benefits like expanded award availability on United flights, free checked bags and two United Club passes. The United Explorer Business Card will dole out 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of signing up.
Check out the Best Ways to Redeem 100,000 United miles and every United Business-Class Seat Ranked From Best to Worst for inspiration on how to use your hard-earned miles.
