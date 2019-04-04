This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The mid-tier United Explorer Card recently added some additional benefits, including a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years, 2x miles on new bonus categories and 25% off inflight purchases.
It’s now offering a sign-up bonus of up to 60,000 miles. You’ll earn 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 in the first 3 months and another 20,000 miles after you spend $8,000 total in the first 6 months. This offer will be available until May 16, so you have a bit more than a month to apply and lock in this bonus.
The previous offer was a flat 40,000 miles after new card holders spent $2,000 in the first 3 months. You’ll have to meet a relatively high spending requirement to earn the full 60,000 miles of the current bonus, but at least you have 6 months to do it.
This card has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year (and no foreign transaction fees), and it features 2x miles on restaurants and hotel stays as well as on United purchases. The recent addition of the application fee credit for Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85) is especially nice considering this is a sub-$100 card.
United-specific card benefits include a free checked bag on United when you purchase your ticket with this card, priority boarding and two one-time United Club passes per year. The card did remove the 10,000-mile bonus for spending at least $25,000 in a calendar year, but you can still get a PQD waiver for United elite status when you spend at least $25,000 in a calendar year.
Bottom Line
60,000 miles are worth $780 based on TPG’s valuations. That’s not the highest offer we’ve seen, but if you’re a regular United flyer and you could use the extra miles for an award trip on the horizon, you may want to go ahead and grab the United Explorer Card now. And if you’re interested, don’t forget to keep the offer end date, May 16, on your radar.
