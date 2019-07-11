This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In a return of an amazing offer from early 2018, some United MileagePlus members are reporting being targeted for Chase’s United Club Card with the $450 annual fee waived for the first year. To see if you’re targeted, visit mpclubcard.com/adventure and log in with your United MileagePlus credentials.
If you were targeted — like TPG reader Andrew B., who shared this offer — you’ll see the following:
If you — like me — aren’t targeted, one of the other two cards also will be highlighted, with the $450 annual fee for the United Club Card found in small text.
While many credit cards waive the annual fee for the first year, there’s a reason that this one typically doesn’t: The card includes a full United Club membership. Even with a $450 annual fee, this card lands at #6 in TPG‘s Battle of the Premium Travel Rewards Cards.
With the annual fee waived, signing up for the card is a no-brainer if you’re a frequent United flyer, as the card will grant you access to the United Club whenever you’re flying United. Through November 1, 2019, you’ll also get unlimited United lounge access whenever you’re in an airport that has a United Club no matter what airline you’re flying.
You’ll also receive Premier Access benefits, including two free checked bags, 2x miles per dollar on all United purchases and 1.5x miles per dollar on all other spend, no close-in award booking fees and improved access to United award inventory.
Some of these benefits are also included with the United Explorer Card, which carries a much lower annual fee of $95 (waived for the first year) and is currently offering 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in the first three months. But you’ll only receive two, one-time United Club passes each year. So, if you fly United a lot, the Club Card offers obvious advantages.
After the first year, the $450 annual fee will apply. That’s $200 off the $650 United Club membership fee starting August 13, 2019 — before any United elite status discounts. Depending on your travel style, you might be better off with a card such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve — both of which provide access to far more lounges.
One important note to keep in mind is that this card falls under Chase’s “5/24 rule.” So just because you were targeted by United to get this offer doesn’t mean that you’ll be approved for the card by Chase.
Featured image by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
The United Explorer card recently got some enhancements like 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants and on hotel stays and a Global Entry or TSA Pre-Check Fee credit (up to $100). The $95 annual fee is waived for the first year.
- 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open
- $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Earn 2 miles per $1 spent at restaurants and on hotel stays
- Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit
- 25% back on United inflight purchases
- Check your first bag for free (a savings of up to $120 per roundtrip) when you use your Card to purchase your ticket
- Enjoy priority boarding privileges and visit the United Club℠ with 2 one-time passes each year for your anniversary
- Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on purchases from United, and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.