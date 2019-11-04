Earn 3X bonus miles on flights with United Visa cards and Chase Pay
Hey United cardholders: You can score some bonus miles when you use an eligible United Visa card with Chase Pay on united.com.
Here’s what you need to know.
For your next United flight purchase, you’ll earn 3 extra miles per dollar spent (up to $5,000) when you use Chase Pay with your eligible United Visa card. The offer is available from now through Dec. 31, 2019.
Using Chase Pay is simple. Once you’ve picked your flight, select Chase Pay under “Other Forms of Payment.” Then, select the blue Chase button and finally chose your United Visa card. Note that non-flight purchases on united.com (such as purchases of travel insurance), and purchases using a United TravelBank credit card, are excluded from this offer.
Using this promotion, you could score some serious miles towards your next United award redemption. For instance, if you wanted to fly from Newark (EWR) to Mumbai (BOM) in United Polaris business class later this month, prices are around $3,000 round-trip, which means you’d earn over 9,100 United MileagePlus miles. Based on our current valuation of 1.3 cents per United mile, that’s worth $118.
The terms don’t specify the exact cards that are eligible, but it appears that all United Visa cards are included. If you don’t have a United Visa card and don’t want to miss out on promotions like this in the future, you have several options. For example, the United Explorer Business Card offers a tiered bonus of up to 100,000 miles: 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus an additional 50,000 miles after spending $25,000 total within the first six months of account opening. And the United Explorer Card offers 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months. These cards also unlock expanded United award availability.
