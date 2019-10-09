Get a 30% bonus when transferring hotel points to United
Have a Star Alliance redemption in mind and stash of hotel points waiting to be used? Here’s your opportunity, as United is offering a 30% bonus when converting points from Marriott, IHG, Choice, AccorHotels, Radisson, Shangri-La, World of Hyatt or Wyndham loyalty programs into United miles. However, the best transfers are with Marriott or Radisson.
When travelers transfer from the Marriott Bonvoy program they have the opportunity to earn an additional 10% mileage bonus and Radisson Rewards (ends Nov. 26, 2019) is offering an additional 50% mileage bonus on transfers.
Before you start transferring, you’ll have to register for the promotion. After you enroll, be sure to initiate the transfer before the promotion ends on Nov. 30, 2019. This promo offers members the ability to earn up to 25,000 bonus United miles from the transfer.
When transferring 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (the preferred transfer ratio to earn the standard Marriott transfer bonus), you should end up with 27,500 United miles from the initial transfer and Marriott bonus and an additional 8,250 miles from the promotion United is running — making a grand total of 35,750 miles. You’re essentially transforming each Marriott point into 0.6 United miles.
Since you’re capped at receiving 25,000 bonus miles, you shouldn’t transfer more than 180,000 Marriott points if you’re trying to maximize the promotion. United would dole out 24,750 bonus miles on top of the 82,500 from the regular transfer for a total of 107,250 miles.
Be aware that the bonus miles might not immediately appear in your MileagePlus account. The terms of the deal state that “bonus miles will be credited into the member’s account on or before Jan. 30, 2020.”
You can fly in United’s new Polaris business class to Europe for 60,000 miles or to China/Korea/Japan for 70,000 miles one-way. Remember you can use United miles to fly on Star Alliance partners like Lufthansa and ANA, but United bumps up award rates when flying on most of its partners.
As always, it’s probably only a good idea to make a transfer if you have a specific redemption in mind. The benefit of having a cache of Marriott Bonvoy points is their flexibility with the many transfer partners, and you won’t be able to get your points back once the transfer is complete.
