After some delays, United Airlines is one step closer to launching service on its posh new domestic plane.

The airline on Thursday evening announced it recently took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo “Coastliner” plane.

It’s a premium-heavy aircraft that will feature United’s new Polaris business-class suites and a true premium economy cabin.

And it will soon be a fixture on the carrier’s top transcontinental routes.

United's Airbus A321XLR Polaris cabin. UNITED AIRLINES

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United shared a sneak peek of the new jet on social media Thursday evening — well ... the outside of it, at least.

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As expected, the exterior sports a special wrap featuring the “Coastliner” decal.

That’s because United plans to exclusively use this plane on its most premium coast-to-coast flights.

Once in service, you’ll see it on routes from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

It will likely also figure into the carrier’s plans at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), once United makes its long-awaited return to JFK.

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While United had hoped to launch service on the Coastliner this past summer, delays at Airbus pushed the debut back a few months.

The jet is now slated to make its inaugural flight in early 2027, United said this week.

It will certainly be an upgrade to the airline’s prime transcontinental service.

Seat configuration on United's Airbus A321 Coastliner

The aircraft features 10 rows of Polaris suites (20 total) with sliding privacy doors, arranged in a one-by-one configuration.

Passengers flying in those suites will get access to United’s Polaris Lounge facilities.

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There are also 12 Premium Plus recliners across three rows in a two-by-two configuration.

Plus, in economy there’s a walk-up snack bar.

The whole interior is very similar to the Airbus A321XLR that United debuted late this summer. That longer-range jet is slated to start flying to Europe in the coming months.

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Premium transcontinental push

United’s looming introduction of the Coastliner comes as a growing number of U.S. carriers are upgrading their top transcontinental products.

This fall, Alaska Airlines revealed it will add lie-flat suites and premium economy to a future subfleet of Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets.

American Airlines last year launched coast-to-coast service with the A321XLR, which sports its latest-generation Flagship Suites up front.

American Airlines Airbus A321XLR Flagship Suites. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, rolled out a version of the Airbus A321neo that doesn't have lie-flat seats (at least not yet) but does have a whopping 44 domestic first-class recliners.

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Plus, JetBlue recently announced that passengers flying in its lie-flat Mint cabins would be entitled to enter its new airport lounges in New York City and Boston, even when flying domestically.

Bottom line

United has 50 of these Coastliners (along with 50 of the XLR jets) on order for the coming years.

So this aircraft will be a big part of the carrier’s most lucrative domestic service for years to come.

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