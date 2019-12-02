United is offering two big Cyber Monday discounts for MileagePlus members
As I was scrolling through our very comprehensive list of today’s outstanding Cyber Monday deals, I came across two offers that could be especially appealing to United flyers — enough so that they’re worth calling out.
The first is only valid when you book today — and, like other MileagePlus flash sales we’ve seen in the past, redemption rates vary depending on your elite status and whether or not you have a co-branded credit card, such as the United Explorer Card. Depending on how that duo breaks down for you, economy awards from North American to Asia and Europe can be had for as little as 30,000 miles round-trip!
As a Premier 1K member with the United Explorer Card, I’m entitled to the largest discount. As a result, I’m seeing saver awards ranging in price from 30,000 miles (to Europe) to 40,000 miles (to Southeast Asia) round-trip — that represents a very generous 50% discount off the lowest award rates I’m used to seeing for those routes.
You’ll need to book by 11:59pm local time (in your departure city) today, Dec. 2, and travel between Jan. 12, 2020, and March 29, 2020, in order to take advantage of that offer.
Today’s second deal covers Economy Plus upgrades, and it’s also limited to MileagePlus members — though any United traveler is free to join. You’ll need to select an Economy Plus seat and check out with promotion code “CYBER25” in order to take advantage of a 25% discount on any extra-legroom seat upgrades for flights departing on or after Dec. 9. Be sure to complete your purchase by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
