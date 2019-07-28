This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hear that? It’s your stomach growling, and it wants food… like, two hours ago. And you’re in luck if you want something made fresh to order and don’t want to move from the ongoing Netflix binge happening on your couch.
Points, Miles and Martinis is reporting a new discount code that can save you 22% on your next three orders with UberEats.
Use promo code GETFED322 to receive the discount. Only one code can be used per order, and the code expires on August 1, 2019, so you’ll have to use these sooner rather than later.
UberEats codes as transportation for most credit cards, so be sure you’re paying for your order with a card that earns you bonuses on transportation spend.
Also remember that UberEats counts as part of the Uber credit with the Platinum Card® from American Express. So, if you haven’t used this month’s $15 credit on a ride (or other UberEats orders), you can use that credit toward your already-discounted UberEats order.
