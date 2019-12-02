Uber riders who pay with corporate Amex cards now earn double Uber Rewards
Starting today, Uber and American Express are launching a new Uber Rewards benefit for those riding under a business profile and paying for the ride with an American Express® Corporate Green Card, American Express® Corporate Gold Card or American Express Corporate Platinum Card®. Riders who utilize their business profile in the app and pay with their corporate card will earn between 2-6 points per dollar depending on the kind of Uber they hail.
Uber Rewards currently offers 1x points on Uber Pool, 2x points on Uber X and 3x points on Uber Black for every dollar spent. Under this refreshed partnership, these benefits will jump to 2x, 4x, and 6x respectively. Once a rider reaches 500 points, they can pick a reward such as $5 in Uber cash or no UberEats delivery fees on a few orders. This essentailly equates to 2-6% back on all Uber rides for those who pay with their Amex corporate card.
Amex corporate Gold and Platinum cardholders will also get additional benefits when using their cards to pay for their next ride. Both Gold and Platinum cardholders will get priority pickups at most US airports and Platinum cardholders will get highly-rated drivers when available. It’d be interesting to test out how much of a difference these benefits make if you’re at a crowded LaGuardia (LGA) or LAX ride share pickup area.
This benefit is the latest in a series of overhauls for Amex corporate cardholders announced back in October. With Amex corporate cards, your business has the option to either pool the American Express Membership Rewards points earned, or you can reward your employees by allowing them to keep the points for themselves. You can read more about the new benefits on Uber’s dedicated landing page.
Added benefits for no additional cost are always good things. Don’t forget all Uber points earned with your corporate card will also count towards earning Uber Rewards status with Gold starting at 500 points (maximum of $250 on your corporate card for all UberX rides) all the way to Diamond requiring 7,500 points (maximum of $3,750 in Uber rides paid with your corporate card).
