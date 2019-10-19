Uber launches moped sharing service in Paris
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Scoot over, bikes and cars. Tourists and Parisians alike will soon be able to make their way around the City of Light by moped via Uber’s new partnership with Cityscoot e-mopeds.
Mopeds are to Paris what yellow cabs are to New York City — they just go together. Cityscoot has been around for a few years already and the partnership with Uber was sparked from a “mutual belief that mobility should be shared to relieve congestion in city centers and reduce the impact of transport on climate change,” according to Uber.
The addition of mopeds to Uber’s ever-growing fleet is a global first and Uber hopes that it’s another step closer to the app becoming travelers one-stop-shop for all transportation needs. This addition also makes Paris the city with most shared mobility options in the world, according to a statement from Uber.
When it comes to reserving a moped, all you have to do is go on the app like you usually would to call a car. However, instead of requesting a driver you’ll look on the map to see where one of the 4,000 Cityscoots is located, tap to reserve and then receive a pin code that you will enter once you locate the moped.
After you’ve entered the pin, it will unlock the seat compartment where drivers will find a helmet, disposable hairnets and reflective safety vests for safety. There is also a transparent, water-resistant pocket for travelers’ smartphones, so you’ll be able to safely navigate while driving.
If you’re not familiar with driving a moped, Uber has said that there will be tutoring classes for beginners available. In the case that you do fall, an alert will automatically be sent to Uber customer service. As for the price, it will cost you just $0.32 per minute — much less than an UberX and far more scenic.
I know what route I’m taking next time I’m in Paris: the Louvre, to the iconic Arc de Triomphe roundabout at sunset and then I’ll finally make my way to the glittering lights of the Eiffel Tour at night. Who’s in?
Featured photo by Vincent Bustarret (Cityscoot).
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.