While credit card welcome bonuses still rank as the best way to earn a meaningful number of points in a short amount of time, there are a few other high-yield methods as well. One of these is by referring your friends to sign up for a new credit card, though not every card offers a referral bonus.
Doctor of Credit is reporting that through Sept. 25, 2019, you can get a 20,000 Membership Rewards point bonus when referring a friend to The Business Platinum® Card from American Express (worth $400 based on TPG’s valuations). Meanwhile, your friend will be eligible for the limited-time, 100,000-point welcome bonus, where new applicants can earn 50,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first three months and an additional 50,000 points after spending $25,000 total in the first three months.
Amex allows you to earn up to 55,000 points per calendar year for each card referral, meaning you could refer up to three friends for this deal to max out your yearly allowance. While most issuers only let you refer from a specific card to that same card (i.e., you refer a friend from your Chase Sapphire Preferred and they get an application link to apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred), Amex lets you refer from one card to many other cards, even in different families.
This means that if your friends want to apply for any Amex cards, you should generate a referral link for them from your Business Platinum to get the maximum referral bonus. They can then navigate around the webpage to find welcome offers for other business cards, or even personal cards. This would be a great time to stack a great referral bonus for you with helping your friend apply for a card like The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. While this card normally doesn’t offer any public welcome bonus, it may be possible to get either 10,000 or 20,000 points when applying via a referral link.
Aside from the up to 100,000 points welcome bonus, Amex recently made huge improvements to the Business Platinum Card, including the fact that you will now earn 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more, earn 5x on flights and eligible hotels at Amextravel.com and cardholders will receive a $200 airline fee credit each year.
- Welcome Offer: Earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards® points.
- Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
- Get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
- Get 50% more Membership Rewards® points. That's 1.5 points per dollar, on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more. You can get up to 1 million additional points per year.
- 35% Airline Bonus: Use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline, and you can get 35% of the points back, up to 500,000 bonus points per calendar year.
- Enroll to get up to $200 in statement credits annually by getting up to $100 semi-annually for U.S. purchases with Dell. Terms apply.
- Get one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork. With this membership, you can access 300+ premium, inspiring workspaces in 75+ cities. To get this exclusive offer, enroll between 2/15/2019 and 12/31/2019.
- Terms Apply
- See Rates & Fees
