The TWA Hotel is wowing travelers and AvGeeks alike with its restoration of the impressive Eero Saarinen-designed midcentury modern edifice and ample views of the busy ramp at New York John F. Kennedy Airport.
But beyond the iconic architecture and poolside aircraft views, the gym is another reason to visit — if not stay — at the TWA Hotel.
The hotel claims on its website that the 10,000-square-foot space is the “world’s biggest hotel gym”. While I cannot vouch for whether or not it’s definitively the biggest, it is one of the largest hotel gyms I have seen. The space is well equipped with a dozen treadmills, 14 Peloton bikes, a yoga studio, and a full assortment of free weights and weight machines.
The gym is also a needed option for hotel guests not used to limited outdoor exercise options. Pedestrians cannot walk to or from JFK according to Google Maps, requiring avid runners like myself to either use a treadmill or take the AirTrain out of the airport.
The gym is also open to non-guests. Like the TWA Hotel’s fees for non-guest access to the pool, travelers just wanting to get a workout in between flights can pay $25 for a day pass or buy a $40 monthly membership — though the latter option may appeal more to airport employees.
The gym is the latest in the growing availability of fitness facilities at airports. Airports from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to Doha Hamad (DOH) to Singapore Changi (SIN) offer travelers gyms either inside security or passenger transit areas, while Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Detroit (DTW) offer gyms in hotels attached to their terminals.
San Francisco (SFO) may offer my favorite airport fitness option: You can take BART from the International Terminal to Millbrae, then run south along the Bay Trail — a route that offers some great views of the runways at SFO.
Featured image courtesy of the TWA Hotel.
