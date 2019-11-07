Priority Pass members have a new lounge option at Miami International
Turkish Airlines has opened a new lounge in the E concourse of Miami International Airport (MIA), according to One Mile at a Time — and it’s accepting Priority Pass members.
While it’s still not showing on the Priority Pass website, the latest version of the lounge network‘s eponymous app lists the new lounge as an option for travelers in concourse E.
Interestingly, Turkish Airlines doesn’t even operate from the E gates — its daily flight to Istanbul (IST) departs from the H concourse. So, it’s likely that travelers using this lounge will be passengers on other airlines that actually use the E gates, including American Airlines, Qatar Airways, Iberia, Air Italy and others.
This space is accessible from both the D and E gates, and open 24 hours a day, making it an especially attractive option for those with flights departing very late at night or early in the morning who don’t have access to other lounges with their tickets.
In addition to this new Turkish lounge, passengers who have a Priority Pass membership have access to three restaurants in the D and E concourses: Viena, Air Margaritaville and the Corona Beach House. As these gates are in American’s terminal at MIA, there are also several Admirals Clubs as well as an American Express Centurion Lounge.
There’s reason for travelers to be excited for this opening at MIA. Generally, lounges from Turkish Airlines — even at outstations — are fairly strong. The airline’s lounge at Washington Dulles (IAD), for example, is known for having a solid food and beverage selection, though it does get very crowded at times.
Feature photo by GIANRIGO MARLETTA/AFP/Getty Images.
