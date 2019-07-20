This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.
Free Dining Plans Return at Disney, Save $200 Per Night
Free Disney Dining Plans are returning to Disney World this year, valid for eligible trips starting Sept. 1–Dec. 23 (with many blackout dates — like all of October).
Is Delta Delaying Flights Indefinitely to Avoid Cancellations?
Is Delta’s extraordinarily low cancellation rate so good because it will delay flights for hours and hours instead of taking a cancellation?
Get Uber Credits for Making Mid-Ride Purchases
Uber and startup Cargo are trying to turn the backseat into a marketplace and will reward riders for participating.
Air France Unveils Updated Lounge at Washington Dulles
Air France-KLM has unveiled its renovated lounge at Washington Dulles, featuring new fittings and a downstairs space that adds capacity at the DC area gateway.
New eSIM Service Offers Cheap, Easy Data on Trips Abroad
KnowRoaming, which has provided a handful of creative solutions for overseas data over the years, now offers an entirely digital eSIM, making it easy to sign up online and get connected in just a few minutes.
Marriott and Emirates Relaunch ‘Your World Rewards’ Partnership
Marriott and Emirates have announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards, a program designed to give elite-like benefits to loyal members of both programs.
Delta, Southwest Gift Cards No Longer Trigger Amex Airline Fee Credit
Delta and Southwest gift cards no longer trigger the Amex the airline fee credits.
TSA Is Testing Ways to Eventually Keep Laptops in Bags for Everybody
The TSA is testing a screening method that may eventually result in passengers keeping laptops in their bags. The TSA is trying out the new screening in Las Vegas and may one day expand it nationwide.
Just How Unreliable Have American and Southwest Become?
It’s been a rough few months for passengers of American and Southwest with abnormally high delay and cancellation rates. The woes have now dragged into the the dog days of summer, disrupting thousands of passengers at the height of the busy travel season.
Meet the TPG Team at Our Exclusive Aviation-Themed Reader Event in Seattle
We’re excited to announce that on July 30 we’re hosting an aviation-themed reader event at The Museum of Flight in Seattle!
