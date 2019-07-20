This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney Storybook Dining, Photo courtesy of Summer Hull/The Points Guy

Free Dining Plans Return at Disney, Save $200 Per Night

Free Disney Dining Plans are returning to Disney World this year, valid for eligible trips starting Sept. 1–Dec. 23 (with many blackout dates — like all of October).

Photo by Patrick T. Fallon
Photo by Patrick T. Fallon

Is Delta Delaying Flights Indefinitely to Avoid Cancellations?

Is Delta’s extraordinarily low cancellation rate so good because it will delay flights for hours and hours instead of taking a cancellation?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 4: Detail of a man holding up an Honor 20 Pro smartphone with the Uber transport app visible on screen, while taxis queue in the background, on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Photo by Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images via Getty Images

Get Uber Credits for Making Mid-Ride Purchases

Uber and startup Cargo are trying to turn the backseat into a marketplace and will reward riders for participating.

The new downstairs space in the Air France-KLM lounge at Dulles feature skylight-like lights. Image by Edward Russell/TPG.
Image by Edward Russell/TPG.

Air France Unveils Updated Lounge at Washington Dulles

Air France-KLM has unveiled its renovated lounge at Washington Dulles, featuring new fittings and a downstairs space that adds capacity at the DC area gateway.

KnowRoaming
KnowRoaming’s SIM Sticker

New eSIM Service Offers Cheap, Easy Data on Trips Abroad

KnowRoaming, which has provided a handful of creative solutions for overseas data over the years, now offers an entirely digital eSIM, making it easy to sign up online and get connected in just a few minutes.

Photo courtesy of Marriott
Photo courtesy of Marriott

Marriott and Emirates Relaunch ‘Your World Rewards’ Partnership

Marriott and Emirates have announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards, a program designed to give elite-like benefits to loyal members of both programs.

delta-southwest-jet-jets-plane-planes-airplanes-atl-airport-atlanta
Photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy

Delta, Southwest Gift Cards No Longer Trigger Amex Airline Fee Credit

Delta and Southwest gift cards no longer trigger the Amex the airline fee credits.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Passengers wait in a Transportation Security Administration line at JFK airport on January 09, 2019 in New York City. Its been reported that hundreds of TSA screeners and agents have called in sick from their shifts from a number of major airports as the partial government shutdown continues. Employees of the TSA, whose job it is to keep airlines safe, are being forced to work without knowing when their next paycheck is coming. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

TSA Is Testing Ways to Eventually Keep Laptops in Bags for Everybody

The TSA is testing a screening method that may eventually result in passengers keeping laptops in their bags. The TSA is trying out the new screening in Las Vegas and may one day expand it nationwide.

An American Airlines plane heads to the gate at Chicago
Photo by John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images

Just How Unreliable Have American and Southwest Become?

It’s been a rough few months for passengers of American and Southwest with abnormally high delay and cancellation rates. The woes have now dragged into the the dog days of summer, disrupting thousands of passengers at the height of the busy travel season.

The TPG Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon for The Points Guy
Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / The Points Guy

Meet the TPG Team at Our Exclusive Aviation-Themed Reader Event in Seattle 

We’re excited to announce that on July 30 we’re hosting an aviation-themed reader event at The Museum of Flight in Seattle!

Featured image courtesy of Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Caroline Blair is a reader advocate intern for TPG. She is a senior at Syracuse University studying journalism and marketing. She studied and lived in London, her favorite city, for 5 months.

