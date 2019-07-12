This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This past July 4th weekend marked the busiest period the Transportation Security Administration has ever seen.
In a press release, the TSA reported that it screened over 11.9 million passengers and crew at security checkpoints nationally between July 3 and July 7.
The TSA saw the highest traffic ever on Sunday, July 7, in which agents screened 2,795,014 passengers and crew. This beats the record set on Friday, May 24 over Memorial Day weekend, by 2,344. In addition to people passing through security, over 8 million checked bags were screened by the TSA.
On a typical day, the TSA sees about 2.2 million passengers and crew members through security. Wait times at airport checkpoints usually take about half an hour for passengers to be screened. The TSA said that the average time for July 4 weekend passengers remained under 30 minutes for standard lanes and less than 10 minutes for those with TSA PreCheck.
In anticipation of future high traffic periods at the airport, the TSA suggests passengers arrive at the airport “prepared and early,” about two hours prior to a domestic flight and three hours before flying internationally. TSA PreCheck and CLEAR are also good alternative methods for beating long airport security lines — here is our guide on the best credit cards to use for PreCheck.
Featured image of the Atlanta airport, the busiest in the world, by Alberto Riva/TPG.
