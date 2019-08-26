This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, two tropical systems have developed in the last few days. Tropical Storm Dorian formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, and Tropical Depression Six just formed off the Carolina coast on Monday afternoon.
While only a tropical storm at this point, Dorian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday before making landfall on Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic. That interaction with land is expected to weaken the storm as it continues toward the Bahamas. The Bahamas will be hit by a strong tropical storm on Friday and Saturday.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for St. Lucia. In this case, the watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 24 hours.
Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, indicating tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. Tropical Storm Watches are issued for Dominica, Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St. Eustatius, and Puerto Rico.
After sweeping through the Bahamas, many models expect the storm to continue marching toward Florida. Most models expect the storm to strike the coast near Miami before continuing across the state and into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s premature to rely on this forecast, but those living in Florida or visiting Florida should monitor the storm closely.
Tropical Depression Six is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Erin late Monday or early Tuesday. The storm is expected to be nearly stationary in the Atlantic between the US and Bermuda for a day before it’s quickly swept north by an approaching weather system. The coast of Massachusetts has a small chance of getting tropical storm-force winds as the system passes on Thursday. Unless conditions change, the US will be unaffected by the storm — besides perhaps some higher surf.
Almost all airlines that operate flights to the Caribbean have issued a weather advisory for Tropical Storm Dorian. United is currently the only notable airline that hasn’t issued a waiver as of publishing.
The waivers issued for Tropical Storm Dorian as of 5:20pm are:
American
- Travel dates: August 26-29
- Covered airports: Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI); Cap Haitien, Haiti (CAP); Fort de France, Martinique (FDF); Port Au Prince, Haiti (PAP); Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP); Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); St. Lucia, Saint Lucia (UVF)
- Must have purchased ticket by: August 26
- Rebooked travel must occur between August 26-September 5
- Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference. No changes in origin or destination are allowed.
- Avoid the phone queue. Changes available on both AA’s website and in the AA app.
Delta
- Travel dates: August 26-29
- Covered airports: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ); St. Lucia (UVF)
- Tickets must have been purchased by: August 26
- Tickets must be reissued by: September 5
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than: September 5
- Changes to origins and destinations may result in an increase in fare. Any difference in fare between your original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond September 5, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
- If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance. Applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates.
Frontier
- Travel dates: August 26-30
- Covered airports: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
- Customers who are ticketed to travel between August 26 and August 30, who purchased tickets on or before August 25, may make one itinerary change – rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts, and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.
- Travel must be completed no later than September 23. Origin and destination cities may be changed. Customers whose flights are cancelled may request a refund.
JetBlue
SOUTHERN CARIBBEAN
- Travel dates: August 26-27
- Covered airports: Barbados (BGI) and St. Lucia (UVF)
- Customers may rebook their flights for travel through August 31
- Original travel must have been booked on or before August 25
- Customers with cancelled flights may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment
- Make the change online in the ‘Manage Flights’ section of jetblue.com or by calling 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583) prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight
PUERTO RICO
- Travel dates: August 28-29
- Covered airports: Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN); Ponce, Puerto Rico (PSE); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
- Customers may rebook their flights for travel through August 31
- Original travel must have been booked on or before August 26
- Customers with cancelled flights may also opt for a refund to the original form of payment
- Make the change online in the ‘Manage Flights’ section of jetblue.com or by calling 1-800-JETBLUE (538-2583) prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight
Southwest
- Travel dates: August 26-30
- Covered airports: Providenciales, Turks And Caicos Islands (PLS); Punta Cana, DO (PUJ); San Juan, PR (SJU)
- Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the cities listed above on the corresponding dates, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.
- Customers who purchased their itinerary via Southwest.com or our mobile app are eligible to reschedule their travel plans online or from their mobile device. Customers who did not purchase a ticket via Southwest.com can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Representative.
Spirit
- Travel dates: August 27-30
- Covered airports: Aguadilla, PR (BQN); Port-au-Prince, HT (PAP); Punta Cana, DO (PUJ); Santo Domingo, DO (SDQ); San Juan, PR (SJU); Santiago, DO (STI)
- Modification Charge/Fare Difference waived through: September 5, 2019
- After this date, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference may apply.
- Guests can make changes to their reservations affected by this event by going to our Manage Travel page, or by calling the Spirit Reservations Center at 801-401-2222 to make their flight changes. To make changes to Spirit Vacation packages contact Spirit Vacations at 954-379-8866.
No waivers yet from: United
Protect Your Travels
Tropical Storm Dorian is another reminder to book flights with a card that offers solid trip delay and cancellation insurance. When I got stuck in Japan for four extra days due to a typhoon, I was very grateful for the Citi Prestige’s trip delay protection, which reimbursed $1,000 of our expenses.
Unfortunately Trip Delay Protection is being eliminated on the Citi Prestige — and all other Citi cards — for flights booked on or after September 22, 2019. Starting then, I’ll be using my Chase Sapphire Reserve to book my flights going forward. Other top choices are the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card — which each offer protection starting with a 6-hour delay. In addition, there are six other cards where the protections kick in after a 12-hour delay.
