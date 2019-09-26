This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Who doesn’t love a good giveaway? This week, TPG offered up four free badges ($1,095 value) to TRAVERSE 19, the travel + tech festival hosted by TripActions. We chose our four winners at random, and they are:
- Dennis Dayan
- Brooke Heinichen
- Jeremy Chesney
- Corey Bobak
TPG founder and CEO Brian Kelly will be at TRAVERSE 19 on Oct. 3 to share his business expertise on maximizing corporate spend to reward travelers. In addition to advising travelers, Brian oversees the millions of dollars that make up TPG’s annual business expenses. He manages marketing and advertising, employee travel including flight reviews, and miscellaneous costs like comping credit card fees for employees. And over the years, he’s heard more and more business owners ask him how they can get the most value out of their everyday expenses.
The world of points and miles is in constant evolution; optimizing for corporate spend is a new separate challenge. So if you have an appetite for maximizing business travel opportunities, a fascination with travel technology, or just enjoy having a good time with like-minded professionals, TRAVERSE 19 is the place to be.
If you aren’t on our winners’ list, don’t fret: the TripActions team has an exclusive code for TPG readers to join Brian at the travel + tech festival in San Francisco next week. Just use code TPGtravel19 through October 1 to get a $600 discount — more than 50% off the registration rate.
Featured image by David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
