This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Who doesn’t love a good giveaway? This week, TPG offered up four free badges ($1,095 value) to TRAVERSE 19, the travel + tech festival hosted by TripActions. We chose our four winners at random, and they are:

  • Dennis Dayan
  • Brooke Heinichen
  • Jeremy Chesney
  • Corey Bobak

TPG founder and CEO Brian Kelly will be at TRAVERSE 19 on Oct. 3 to share his business expertise on maximizing corporate spend to reward travelers. In addition to advising travelers, Brian oversees the millions of dollars that make up TPG’s annual business expenses. He manages marketing and advertising, employee travel including flight reviews, and miscellaneous costs like comping credit card fees for employees. And over the years, he’s heard more and more business owners ask him how they can get the most value out of their everyday expenses.

The world of points and miles is in constant evolution; optimizing for corporate spend is a new separate challenge. So if you have an appetite for maximizing business travel opportunities, a fascination with travel technology, or just enjoy having a good time with like-minded professionals, TRAVERSE 19 is the place to be.

If you aren’t on our winners’ list, don’t fret: the TripActions team has an exclusive code for TPG readers to join Brian at the travel + tech festival in San Francisco next week. Just use code TPGtravel19 through October 1 to get a $600 discount — more than 50% off the registration rate.

Featured image by David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Katherine Fan started out as a TPG reader in 2013, joining the editorial team as a contributor in 2015 and going full-time at the beginning of 2018. As Senior Travel Features Reporter, Katherine reports on aviation, points and miles, and travel news.

Know before you go.

News and deals straight to your inbox every day.

2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.