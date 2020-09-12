Travelers visiting Ecuador will no longer need to self-isolate with a negative COVID test
Travelers visiting Ecuador will no longer be required to self-isolate if they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the Latin American Travel Association.
Last month, Ecuador’s National Emergency Operations Committee announced that travelers arriving by air to Quito or Guayaquil must carry a negative PCR test. Travelers visiting the remote Galapagos Islands must have a negative PCR test to enter. The Galapagos reopened to travelers in July, and visitors are required to wear face masks and comply with safety protocols. Visitors may only visit inhabited areas on the Galapagos for a maximum of three hours. According to Travel Daily News, quick tests will not be accepted.
Ecuadorian authorities have released some guidelines for tourists, including:
- Comply with social distancing, at least two meters (2 yards approx.)
- Use of face masks/masks
- Hygiene measures (constant hand washing and disinfection, covering the nose and mouth when yawning or sneezing with the inside of the elbow flexed)
- Extreme precautions for people over 60 years and for vulnerable groups
- Public events are prohibited, as well as crowds.
As of June 4, Quito and Guayaquil airports resumed operations. American and United are resuming services to both cities, while Eastern, JetBlue and Spirit are planning to only operate out of Guayaquil.
The U.S. State Department removed Ecuador from the Global Health Advisory Level 4. Ecuador is now listed as Level 3: Reconsider Travel. Ecuador has reported over 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 10,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.
