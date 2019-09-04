This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a member of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program, you may want to check your email as some have been targeted for bonuses when adding points to their account.
If targeted, you can receive up to 25% more Qantas Points when you transfer your rewards points to Qantas Points, as first reported by Frequent Miler. Again, this offer appears to be targeted with emails sent to eligible users, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve received an email stating you’re eligible for the bonus.
The more points you transfer, the bigger your bonus will be. You’ll receive a 15% bonus if you transfer less than 500,000 points and a 25% bonus if you transfer 500,001 points or more.
|Point Transfer
|Points Bonus
|Less than 500,000 Points
|Receive 15% more Qantas Points
|Over 500,001 Points
|Receive 25% more Qantas Points
Featured photo courtesy of Ryan Patterson/The Points Guy
