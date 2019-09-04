This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

If you’re a member of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program, you may want to check your email as some have been targeted for bonuses when adding points to their account.

If targeted, you can receive up to 25% more Qantas Points when you transfer your rewards points to Qantas Points, as first reported by Frequent Miler. Again, this offer appears to be targeted with emails sent to eligible users, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve received an email stating you’re eligible for the bonus.

The more points you transfer, the bigger your bonus will be. You’ll receive a 15% bonus if you transfer less than 500,000 points and a 25% bonus if you transfer 500,001 points or more.

Point Transfer Points Bonus
Less than 500,000 Points Receive 15% more Qantas Points
Over 500,001 Points Receive 25% more Qantas Points
Some terms do apply. The offer is not applicable to any card listed at qantas.com/cards or other card where the issuer automatically transfers your credit or charge card rewards points to Qantas Points on your behalf on a monthly basis.
If you were targeted, keep in mind that the Qantas Frequent Flyer program is a transfer partner with American Express Membership Rewards, Capital OneCiti ThankYou and Marriott Bonvoy. You can transfer Capital One miles to Qantas at a 2:1.5 ratio while Citi and American Express transfer at a preferable 1:1 ratio. For Marriott, you’ll get 1 Qantas point for every 3 Marriott points you transfer, plus you’ll receive a 5,000-point bonus when transferring in 60,000-point increments (i.e. 60,000 Marriott = 25,000 Qantas points).
If you do decide to take advantage of the bonus, you’ll want to read how you can best maximize sweet spots in Qantas’ Frequent Flyer program. Just note that Qantas isn’t the most lucrative loyalty program (it has high fuel surcharges and a mediocre award chart), especially when you have the option of transferring credit card points to partners like Aeroplan, Avianca and Virgin Atlantic — all of which are some of TPG’s favorites for amazing award redemptions.
You have two ways of transferring your points. Either call the number on the back of your eligible card or visit the points transfer page of your card provider’s website. But don’t wait, you have until Sept. 30 to take advantage of this promotion!

Featured photo courtesy of Ryan Patterson/The Points Guy

Victoria M. Walker covers points and miles at TPG. She previously taught multimedia journalism at Howard University and was the breaking news video editor at The Washington Post.

Know before you go.

News and deals straight to your inbox every day.

2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.