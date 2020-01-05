TPG’s top 3 can’t-miss deals of this week
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Delta deals from 5,000 SkyMiles
Why we love it: While this deal was originally available for a rock-bottom cost of 2,500 SkyMiles one-way, 5,000 SkyMiles isn’t too shabby. This is a great deal to take advantage of if you only have a small number of SkyMiles left over from 2019.
Flights to Europe from $286 R/T
Why we love it: This is especially worth booking if you just recently got a new travel rewards credit card and are working toward reaching your minimum spend needed to get the welcome bonus. Not only will you get bonus points for booking travel with a travel rewards card, but the purchase will help you earn that bonus which could ultimately score you a killer award booking.
10% transfer bonus to Cathay Pacific
Why we love it: Cathay Pacific is celebrating the New Year with a 10% transfer bonus now through Jan. 31 when transferring credit card points from Amex Membership Rewards or Citi ThankYou Rewards to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. Both programs normally transfer at a 1:1 ratio, so with this bonus you’ll get 1,100 Asia Miles for every 1,000 Membership Rewards or ThankYou Points you transfer. Just make sure you register at this link in order to take advantage of the promotion. Bonus miles will post within eight to 10 weeks of the Jan. 31 end date.
