It’s a complaint that’s echoed around the TPG newsroom for years: Our search tool was not the best.
That’s changed completely now that The Points Guy has unveiled a new and much-improved search system. Go to our home page and click on the magnifying glass to try it.
Says founder and CEO Brian Kelly: “I’m so proud of the 28,000+ posts we’ve collectively written over the last 9+ years, but for too long they’ve been buried with a non-usable search feature. I’m glad that is fixed and readers can find the most relevant content that will help them travel more and maximize their points.”
The new search tool is faster and shows more relevant results. TPG teamed with a company called Algolia to deliver this big upgrade for The Points Guy readers. The new tool includes “suggested queries” and the ability to see a range of options. It’s much more intuitive. We think you’ll find it’s easier to use and delivers much better search results.
TPG customer experience senior associate Meg Palmer helped develop the new search function. She says, “The new global search is the first of many new initiatives we’ll be rolling out to the site this year to help our readers navigate the site faster and discover new content.
“The old global search was a horrible user experience (most people opted for a quick article search on Google instead), so we’re excited to provide a more intuitive, helpful tool. The new platform also unlocks the ability for us to track users’ search queries to continue to improve the experience and inform our content strategy.”
