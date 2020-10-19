TPG Tuesday Q&A with Benet features Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, AKA Jet Set Sarah
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I am thrilled to announce that my new monthly TPG Women Facebook Live show launches on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with my first guest: Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, AKA @JetSetSarah.
I have admired Sarah for years, and she is THE go-to person when you’re looking for places to visit in the Caribbean. She’s a Miami-based Caribbean travel expert, an award-winning travel journalist, a TV host, a self-described “Carivangelist” and one of the few people on the planet better than me when it comes to stylish and funky eyeglasses.
Sarah prides herself for going beyond the beach to share the diverse culture, lifestyle and people of the world’s favorite warm-weather destination for brands including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Islands.com, the U.K’s Telegraph and Canada’s Globe and Mail newspapers. She was previously the executive editor of Caribbean Travel + Life magazine, but you can now call her the jetsetter-in-chief.
I’ll chat with Sarah about how she was bitten by the travel bug, why she chose to focus on the Caribbean, how she’s worked to create her unique brand and — most importantly — where she gets her glasses. We’ll even have time for your questions. You can follow her adventures on Twitter, Instagram and on her Facebook page. You can see her work by checking out her portfolio and blog.
Join us for the chat at the TPG Women Facebook group at noon Eastern time on Oct. 20! “See” you tomorrow!
Featured photo courtesy of Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.