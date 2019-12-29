TPG readers reveal their points and miles goals for 2020
We recently asked our TPG Lounge readers to share their points and miles plans and goals for 2020. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers, a mix of dream flights and entire trips that’ll be paid for with points and miles. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
Using miles for unforgettable flights
Whether it’s a trip in Emirates’ new first class or business class on TAP’s new A330-900neo, our TPG Lounge members have truly inspired us with their plans to fly in some of the best business- and first-class products in the skies in 2020.
“[I’ll] continue to stockpile them to fly the highest level of first class I can get for my milestone birthday in Italy in 2021. I plan to wear my sunglasses the whole time for added fancy points.” — Kristen J.
“To recreate my trip to Southeast Asia that I had to cancel and fly from New York to Hanoi via Tokyo in first and business class on Japan Airlines, with a return flight from Chiang Mai to New York via Doha on Qatar Airways in reverse herringbone business class and QSuites. That’s about $15,000 worth of flights for 70,000 Alaska miles and 110,000 American AAdvantage miles.” — Alex Z.
“A round-the-world trip via ANA in business class for my honeymoon from Chicago to Italy to Greece to the Maldives to Singapore to Japan to Chicago.” — Kara A.
“[Flying in] ANA ‘The Room’ to Japan is the big one, then QSuites to South Africa or Etihad’s Apartment from JFK to Abu Dhabi.” — Victoria M.W.
“To snag an award flight on Emirates’ new first class. Fly in Garuda Indonesia’s first class before it disappears. Maybe check off China Eastern’s first class, too, if I can figure out how to book an award ticket other than transferring to its program. Already booked Swiss first class and Lufthansa’s first class for access to the First Class Terminal in Frankfurt. Looking forward to it.” — Suprotik P.
“My goal is to book a United award flight for my family’s ski trip — after being judged for my obsession over miles — and to be able to hit status with United as my own person. My 1K father normally books my flights but I want status for myself!” — Dominic P.
“I just want enough Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards points to fly a family of five to Hawaii or enough Chase Ultimate Rewards points to get them to Italy. Just the flights.” — Mike E.
“Cathay Pacific first class on the way back from the Tokyo Olympics using Alaska miles.” — Jason L.
“Flying round-trip in business class in April on Delta / KLM from Boston to Amsterdam to Krakow, southern Poland and Prague on my American Express Membership Rewards points. Possibly flying JetBlue somewhere domestically with our expiring Emirates Skywards miles.” — Luis F.
“In 2020, I want to get better at utilizing transfer options for points, fly business on American Airlines’ 321 transcon — I just think it’s a unique narrow body layout to experience — and fly to Asia in Cathay Pacific business class with miles.” — Collin P.
“Already booked for 2020: business class on TAP’s new A330-900neo, first class on Cathay Pacific, business class on Singapore Airlines, business class on Turkish Airlines, first class on Korean Air and business class on Air New Zealand. Planning on Lufthansa first class to be booked last minute. Can’t wait for all of these!” — Nicolas M.
“Delta Diamond, and in the meantime, to try to figure out a way to get enough mileage in whatever mileage currency necessary for an Emirates or Etihad ride in first class” — Scott M.
“My partner and I want to re-earn MVP on Alaska Airlines, earn enough MileagePlan miles for a Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific round-trip redemption to Cambodia, my home country, and fly in a 787 and A350 for the first time.” — Hing P.
“Flying long-haul business class on an actual long-haul route, from the U.S. to Italy. Also want to get more Chase Ultimate Rewards points. I crossed a long-haul business-class hard product off my list this year on a flight from Dallas to Miami on an American Airlines 772, as well as flying on the 787.” — Kevin M.
“Emirates 380 in business class in May for our family of four from New York to Milan.” — Carol W.A.
“Business class on United’s Island Hopper, which serves a bunch of small islands in the Pacific, hopping from one to another. There is even an island with a military base that you’re not allowed to take photos of, which is silly given that Google maps shows the whole thing.” — Donna P.
Entire trips on points and miles
Some of our intrepid TPG Lounge readers mentioned how they were planning to cash in their points and miles for honeymoon trips to Greece, family vacations to Walt Disney World and time on the beach in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
“1) To use miles for a ski trip out west this winter. 2) Flights to Greece for my honeymoon in September. 3) Hawaii flights for the family in 2021 for my golden birthday.” — Zoe G.
“To earn enough Hilton Honors points to take the kids to Walt Disney World for a week and not pay a cent for the hotel.” — Bob S.
“One-way in business class for my husband and me on Turkish Airlines from Istanbul so I can go to the Turkish Airlines lounge. And to cover all hotels for a two-week stay in Istanbul, Cappadocia and Izmir/Çeşme” — Danielle C.
“2019 was an unexpected stockpiling year for us. On the horizon for next year, using points will probably be for (1) round-trip tickets from New York to Antalya, Turkey, and (2) a transfer to a hotel program so we can spend time at a beach resort on our next big trip, which will either be Dubai and Oman or Singapore and a Southeast Asian beach.” — Victoria J.Y.
“My partner is graduating his MBA program and I really want to plan an awesome trip for us through Asia, maximizing points and miles as much as possible. His graduation is in Seoul and we want to do two weeks or so in three or four cities!” — Shawn K.
Featured photo of Etihad’s Apartment by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
