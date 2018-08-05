This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
We recently asked our TPG Lounge readers about the one perk they wish credit cards would ditch and what they’d like to see in its place. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
General Credit Card Perks
It’s always good to get an idea of what customers think is important, especially when it comes to the kinds of special perks they look forward to using. Here’s hoping the credit card companies are paying attention.
“I’d like to see more perks targeting family travel.” — Andrew K.
“I wish the Chase Sapphire Reserve would allow me to combine miles and Ultimate Rewards points like it allows me to combine UR points and cash — I would love to earn the PQDs on the portion purchased with UR points! I also wish the CSR would give me access, not membership, to United Clubs when I’m flying on United, similar to the way The Platinum Card® from American Express does with Delta. Or if Amex Platinum gave access to all of the airline lounges that it used to, that would be great. In return, they could take away their almost-impossible-to-use-on-United airline credit.” — Shana G.
“What might be interesting given these responses would be a choice based on a menu; for example, any of the premium cards could present 5-8 options and cardholders could choose a total of four. Logistics may be a nightmare, but it would certainly solve the issue of having duplicate benefits or ones that you don’t use.” — Jody R.
“Ditch status for non-branded cards and offer more rewards categories for spending or increase rewards for co-branded spending, like 5x to 10x points for specific hotel chains or airlines, 2x points for dining and 1x points for everything else.” — Jonathan C.
“I have Priority Pass access from five cards and Global Entry credits from six. Have some creativity and don’t just follow what the other cards are doing! I’d love to see more airline or hotel status, more multipliers on categories, especially groceries on one of the premium cards. Citi Prestige’s 4th Night Free perk is a true outside-the-box perk. Give us more like that.” — Angie S.
At the Airport and in the Lounge
TPG readers certainly have priorities when it comes to traveling through the airport, whether they’re interested in better lounge access or the ability to opt for CLEAR vs. Global Entry.
“Ditch credit card lounge passes — it’s crammed enough as it is! I would much prefer airport 24-hour valet parking vouchers.” — Alex S.
“I would like to see AA’s Barclay (and I think Citi) cards offer 25% discounts in the Admirals Club. Right now, it is just a discount on board the aircraft.” — Alex B.
“I have three cards with Global Entry reimbursement but would rather that also be applied to CLEAR or replaceable with an additional incidental fee reimbursement.” — Dave M.
“I don’t have any cards that have this perk specifically because I hate it, but the premium travel cards need to ditch the ‘onboard credit’ perk, meaning so much money on the airline of your choice, and replace it with a similar travel credit to the CSR. I typically don’t make in-flight purchases or pay to pick seats ahead of time so I would never use the credit. I do quickly burn through my CSR travel credit.” — Kevin B.
“I would like the option to add dining to Chase’s travel credit. It doesn’t have to be an automatic trigger, but it would be nice to log in, click and wipe it out, to buy food and be able to credit it to travel, even if you had to do it manually.” — Randall C.W.
“The Amex Platinum Companion first-class tickets on a full-fare first-class ticket. Nobody ever books those because it’s cheaper to buy two discounted first- or business-class tickets anyway. For personal use, I would prefer an upgrade offer. The drawback is that now it is limited to those airlines listed. I am a United flyer and having to call makes shopping hard.” — Jean-Francois R.
“Ditch the Boingo membership for GoGo inflight internet membership.” — Nate L.
“I agree. I’d say get rid of GoGo in-flight Wi-Fi credit and offer a credit for Wi-Fi for whatever airline you’re flying on.” — Josh L.
Hotel-Related Requests
A few readers wrote in saying they’d like hotel elite status to be cut, offering some interesting alternatives.
“Please ditch hotel elite status. I really liked Chase’s annual dividend that was on the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card for a while.” — Garret P.
“Amex SPG status under the new model is meaningless. I’d rather have Regus Business Lounge access back.” — James A.
Amex Platinum’s Uber Credit
While some readers had strong opinions against the Amex Platinum’s monthly Uber credits ($15 per month and $35 in December), one did manage to find a silver lining.
“That dumb Uber credit from my Amex Platinum card. I can go literally nowhere around me that costs $15 to get to and back from. I live in a car-dependent city so don’t really have much use for Uber. If they would at least give it to you as a lump sum, but the $15 at a time thing is the worst! I’m not sure what I would replace it with, but I do know that I’d at least give it as a lump sum. Of course I know that that’s not what they want. The point is that Uber ends up with the extra money.” — Yami M.
“It’s not the most useful thing ever, but using it for Uber Eats every now and then is nice.” — Ross B.
Readers Helping Readers
We love it when our readers get so involved in a topic that they feel compelled to offer their own advice. That’s what happened when TPG Lounge reader Eu T. posted this response to our original question and fellow Lounge member Ben K. shared this great tip.
“I wish airline-branded credit cards automatically gave travel insurance on tickets you buy from their airline. If I buy those tickets with my Chase Sapphire Reserve or Citi Prestige cards, I get insurance but because I need to use the airline credit card to get priority, luggage, points, etc. I don’t get insurance unless I buy it separately.” — Eu T.
“You can buy airline [tickets] with the CSR or Citi Prestige and still get priority with American Airlines and free bags. AA requires that you have the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, not that you have to use it to buy a ticket. Same for Delta.” — Ben K.
Featured image by Daniel Ross/The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.