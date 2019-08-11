This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, we’ve got Hilton on the brain, and it seems our TPG Lounge audience does too, what with the new welcome offers on the program’s cobranded Amex cards and a massive response to our our last Hilton-related callout.
This time around, we asked our TPG Lounge audience to share the best redemptions they’ve ever had with the Hilton Honors loyalty program. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
High Times With Hilton in the US and South America
From free nights at beautiful Hawaiian resorts to bucket list stays in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, our TPG Lounge audience never fails to impress us with their award redemptions.
“Upcoming six nights at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Have heard great things. It’s always going to be 95,000 Hilton Honors points a night. Haven’t seen cash rates below $700 a night.” — Jason L.
“Three nights over New Year’s Eve at Hilton Times Square. It was a bucket list thing and we only got rooms due to a Diamond guarantee, on points and rooms were over $1,000 per night.” — Tom A.
“1,140,000 Hilton Honors points for two rooms and seven nights at Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. No resort fees and we received credit from American Express and got two free nights, four free continental breakfasts every day and were upgraded to ocean view rooms. The Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express is the key.” — Michelle G.D.
“Getting rooms in a college town on a football weekend. The paid rates were close to $500 a night plus taxes and fees but only 40,000 Hilton Honors points. That’s a redemption rate of 1.2 cents per point, twice the TPG valuation.” — Colin R.F.
“Conrad Cartagena in Colombia this past spring, with three nights at 29,000 points per night. Great deal!” — Kal G.
“Doubletree Resort by Hilton Paracas – Perú. We had an ocean view one-bedroom suite with a view of the flamingo lake for 40,000 points per night and the fifth night free. There was no lounge, but we got free breakfast for two because of our Hilton Honors Gold status. The room had three beds and a pull out couch and it could fit up to four people.” — José A.R.
Adventures in Tahiti and the Maldives
Some TPG Lounge readers mentioned how they’d used Hilton Honors points to plan the perfect vacation to the South Pacific or the Maldives.
“Three nights in an overwater bungalow at Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa. It was gorgeous! Be sure and have drinks or dinner at the restaurant on the pier one night. It’s really cool to look down and see all the sharks swimming around!” — Linda S.
“Five nights at Conrad Bora Bora Nui, four nights at 80,000 Hilton Honors points each and the fifth night free. Upgraded twice for free to an overwater villa.” — Scott G.
“Upcoming five nights at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi for 480,000 Hilton Honors points.” — John Z.
“Just used 380,000 Hilton Honors points in combination with the fifth night free and a Weekend Night Reward Certificate for a six-night total stay at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.” — Jannis N.
Epic Trips to Europe and Asia
Several TPG Lounge members wrote in about memorable stays at Hilton properties in Dublin, London, Venice, Munich, Paris and Barcelona, while others inspired us with tales of trips to Thailand, Japan and Macao, all by using Hilton Honors points.
“Five nights free at Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona booked for next February after I didn’t realize we got cheap flights to go during Carnival and all the hotels are more than $600 a night!” — Jocelyn D.
“Two nights at the Conrad Dublin, with the best breakfast at any Hilton property, followed by three nights at the Conrad London St. James and a Diamond upgrade to a suite. A fantastic vacation for a total of 300,000 Hilton Honors points using a free weekend night stay voucher.” — Megan M.
“30,000 Hilton Honors points a night at the Hilton Garden Inn Munich City West during Oktoberfest when every hotel was more than $450 a night. It was also stumbling distance from Theresienwiese.” — Tom R.W.
“Two great ones: 402,000 Hilton Honors points for six nights at Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa and 260,000 points for five nights at the Hilton Sorrento Palace in Italy. The latter was going for more than 200,000 Hilton Honors points per night but I kept checking daily to see if prices would fluctuate. I saw them drop to the ‘standard’ 65,000 points per night and fifth night free with a 24-hour cancellation policy and booked it without knowing if we could actually make the trip. We returned a few weeks ago and it was amazing.” — Chris B.
“Four nights at Conrad Tokyo. Three nights on points (plus cash, but mostly points) and one night with a free weekend night certificate.” — Brett D.
“Five nights on the club floor at Hilton Osaka next to the train and subway stations so we could use it as a base of operations (four nights with the fifth night free). Runner up would be the Conrad Cartagena for 19,000 Hilton Honors points per night last September. Gorgeous property.” — Kristy O.
“Two nights at Conrad Macau in a 1,000-square-foot suite for 110,000 Hilton Honors points. Because I had Hilton Honors Gold status at the time, I was upgraded to a 1,700-square-foot suite. Definitely the most posh experience I’ve ever had.” — Brian M.
“Booked my son’s honeymoon to Thailand using Hilton Honors points. Three nights upon arrival in a one-bedroom suite on the river. Seven nights at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa in a junior suite, four nights at the Conrad in a corner room on an executive level. All three properties gave him lounge access because I used my points and have Diamond status. Fabulous honeymoon!” — David S.
Featured photo courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora Nui.
