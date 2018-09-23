This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
We recently asked our TPG Lounge readers to share their best award flight redemptions of the summer. As always, there was a wide range of responses, from folks who flew all over the world — and in some pretty impressive seats. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
European Vacations
Whether our TPG readers were taking advantage of special promotions or choosing to redeem their hard-earned miles for long-awaited dream trips, they definitely took some amazing flights to Europe this summer…
“I would have to saying [sic] booking British Airways first class with my points from the Iberia promo, I spent $473 and got a first-class ticket from Copenhagen (CPH) to Seattle (SEA). Also used 27,000 miles for an open-jaw ticket from Orlando (MCO) to Frankfurt (FRA) and CPH to MCO with the 60,000 Delta sign-up bonus. It was pretty nice to get two round-trip tickets to Europe out of it.” — Kevin B.
“That insane Iberia promo that seemed too good to be true wasn’t. I booked two round-trip business-class flights to Spain with it and had more than enough miles left over for some domestic trips booked via AA, all for the cost of about two one-way economy tickets. The timeframe I was looking at was off-peak so the business-class round-trips only cost me 68,000 miles each, I believe.” — David K.
“Round-trip from Omaha to Amsterdam this April for only 60,000 miles and $57! Then, I used my free companion fare from my Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Card from American Express for my buddy and I to go to San Diego in July. I also redeemed for a trip from Omaha (OMA) to Munich (MUC), then MUC to Amsterdam (AMS) and AMS to OMA for 85,000 miles and $125 and depart in a month!” — Chris B.
“Three tickets from Austin to London for 60,000 miles apiece on United.” — David H.
“60,000 + $20 for United Polaris from Newark (EWR) to Barcelona (BCN), and 60,000 + $42 for Lufthansa Business Class / United Polaris from Naples to Newark.” — Adam G.
“Hartford, CT, to Paris, Barcelona to Hartford for two people for 120,000 AAdvantage miles and $117 all in. Leaving in three weeks.” — Robert T.
“80,000 Chase UR points for Delta Comfort from New York to Rome.” — Charlie B.
“30,000 Membership Rewards points for round-trip economy on Air France from Atlanta to Paris. I originally managed to buy one of the La Premiere mistake fares from LAX-LHR [Los Angeles-London] but after the airline canceled the reservation without notice and without a trace, I called to ask about it. They credited my account with 20,000 FlyingBlue miles for the inconvenience, making a 50,000-mile redemption only cost 30,000 miles!” — Andrew B.
“LAX to Rome (FCO) one-way for two in AA business for 115,000 miles and $11.20. The return flight was Zurich (ZUR) to JFK in SWISS business for 110,000 miles and about $180 in taxes for two.” — Branden B.
“Los Angeles-Portland-London in Delta One, one-way for 70,000 miles and $5, ticketed a few days in advance.” — Jeff G.
“Your site snagged me a United round-trip from Newark to Madrid for $455, plus two GPUs means business class all the way!” — Eric S.
“53,000 SPG points each for my wife and I to fly Emirates in business class to Milan. We’re going in less than three weeks!” — Chris A.
Adventures in Asia
There’s nothing like flying long-haul to Asia in style. This group of TPG Lounge members opted for first-class flights on ANA, JAL and Korean Air, among others, while another cashed in Asia Miles for an upcoming flight on Cathay’s A350-1000…
“Chicago (ORD) to Tokyo (NRT) round-trip in AA business class for 120,000 miles.” — Benjamin W.
“Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Bangkok (BKK) in Korean Air first class for 95,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points, then Dubai (DXB) to IAD in business class for 65,000 AAdvantage miles.” — Dan F.
“Upcoming: Washington, D.C. to Phuket, Bangkok to Washington, D.C. (via Hong Kong) in business class on the new Cathay Pacific A350-1000 for 170,000 Asia Miles.” — Jonathan N.
“I’m flying in Delta One from Detroit to Nagoya, Japan, which I booked through Virgin Atlantic with the 30% bonus from American Express. I also have a domestic connection in first class to get to Detroit, so they tack on a little extra charge for that. Just over 60,000 Membership Rewards points and $5.60 in taxes.” — Henry B.
“Chicago-Hong Kong-Manila on Cathay First using 100,000 AA miles and $31.70. The cash fare would have been $11,800. As per the AA chart, one-way is 110,000 but I got a 10,000 discount because of the Barclays Aviator Card.” — Chie M.
“Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Tokyo (NRT) round trip in ANA first class for 165,000 miles transferred from American Express.” — Tim J.
“Two tickets from New York (JFK) to Tokyo (NRT) in JAL First Class for 75,000 AAdvantage miles. The cash fare is more than $13,000 per person. I bought miles during the AA June promotion — 100,000 bonus miles + discount — and used that purchase to get the 60,000 bonus on the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard. All told, I acquired 323,000 miles for $4,317 so these two tickets effectively cost me $2,000.87, or about 92% less than the cash fare! For comparison, the cash fare for economy on this same flight is about $2,600 for two people.” — Kyle P.
“A round-trip first-class flight from California to Tokyo on ANA! I transferred 110,000 Ultimate Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, which made the reservation for us on ANA. Booking the same flight with United would have cost us 220,000 UR points. Additionally, we got our points from the Chase Sapphire Reserve sign-on bonus. The fuel and taxes came to about $50 per person, which was reimbursed via the CSR travel credit. In a way, we almost didn’t pay anything for first class revenue flights that were normally $22,000 each.” — Darrick H.
Trips to Africa and the Middle East
Some TPG Lounge readers used their precious points and miles to head to dream destinations like South Africa, Dubai and the Maldives. Here’s how they did it…
“Los Angeles to Paris to Nairobi for 65,000 miles in Air France business class for next summer. Then Dar es Salaam to Dubai to Los Angeles in business on Emirates with private car service to/from the complimentary hotel in Dubai and a private car home when we hit LAX. Not great at 117,000 miles per person, but that’s for a six-hour flight and a 17-hour flight in biz on Emirates. Woohoo!” — Paul L.
“140,000 miles round-trip on Qatar to the Maldives in business class.” — Christine S.
“Round-trip in SWISS business class from New York to South Africa for 160,000 United miles.” — Noah P.
“Purchased my first-ever business-class ticket using miles. 84,000 Delta miles for a one-way flight from Detroit to Dubai on Air France.” — Robin T.
“One-way in business class from Seattle-Toronto-Istanbul for 70,000 United miles plus $9.10 in taxes.” — Torn S.
“160,000 from St. Louis-Cape Town-Mauritius-St. Louis in business class with a free Category 5 stay in Cape Town almost all with the Marriott travel package.” — Jim H.
Getting Tropical in Hawaii and the Caribbean
And finally, the only way to make an island getaway better is to get there for free — or for almost free. These TPG readers did just that.
“Los Angeles to Honolulu in United First Class, booked for $5.60 + 30,000 Krisflyer miles, transferred from American Express.” — Michael N.
“Trip to Hawaii on Delta via Korean Air… RIP Chase transfer partner.” — Randall C.W.
“2,500 Avios to Maui, one-way.” — Steve S.
“A first-class flight to Jamaica for our annual romantic trip. I, of course, don’t use miles for my flights, so I got MQMs from Delta.” — Regina P.
“Two round-trip first-class tickets on Delta to Grand Cayman for 50,000 with five nights at Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort for 125,000 and taxes and resort fees totaling $450. Not too bad.” — Joe V.
“Baltimore (BWI) to Havana (HAV) round-trip for 12,000 Delta Skymiles and $78 in taxes.” — Renny B.
Featured image of Korean Air A330-300 First Class by The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.