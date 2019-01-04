Join Us for a TPG Reader Meetup at the Capital One Cafe in Denver, Thursday January 10
One of the great things about being a TPG contributor are the chance encounters I have with readers all over the world. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting a reader meetup in my home town of Denver on Thursday, Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
Join us for a lively discussion of current award travel topics, and I’ll be on-hand to engage with readers and answer any questions you have while we enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. The event will be held at the Capital One Cafe at 1550 Wewatta St, and is sponsored by the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.
Capital One Destination Venture
The TPG reader meetup will cap off Capital One’s series of Destination Venture events in Denver, which features travel themed activities such as a virtual ski simulator, live art demonstrations and special guests such as celebrity chefs and gold medal winning athletes.
In fact, it’s not too late to catch the final Destination Denver event at Skyline Park in downtown (1515 Arapahoe St.) this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday January 5th and 6th. This event will feature:
- Workout classes hosted by the Colorado Athletic Club and November Project
- Larger-than-life cooler bar serving up free drinks and eats from local Denver restaurants
- 360-degree projection of some of the world’s most captivating travel destinations
- Kid-friendly activities such as balloon animals
You’ll also get to see:
- A cooking demonstration and enjoy complimentary bites from celebrity chef Tom Colicchio.
- A performance and meet and greet with VISA® athletes and gold-medal winning, ice dancing duo, Meryl Davis and Charlie White.
About the Capital One Venture Rewards card
If you haven’t heard, Capital One’s Venture card has added a new miles transfer benefit, which includes over a dozen airline loyalty partners. You still earn unlimited double miles on every purchase, and you can redeem miles as statement credits for any travel expense including airline tickets, hotel stays,rental cars, cruises and more.
But now, you can also transfer your Venture miles to a more than a dozen frequent flyer programs, most at a 2:1.5 ratio. That means you can earn up to 1.5 airline miles per dollar spent with Venture on all purchases! Currently, new cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles (worth $500 in travel statement credits), after spending $3,000 on new purchases within the first three months of account opening. You will also earn unlimited 10 miles per dollar on thousands of properties when you use your Venture card at hotels.com/venture through Jan. 31, 2020. Finally, this card also offers an up to $100 application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.
Be there
To join me at the our first TPG reader meetup in the Mile High City, head over to the TPG lounge on Facebook, comment on this post letting us know if you’re interested in attending and register through the EventBrite link thats included in the TPG lounge post. Just make sure you’re one of the first 100 to register for the event!
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to over a dozen airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Named ‘The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
