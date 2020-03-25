TPG is going live — Tune in on these dates and times
As we all prepare for another day at home, TPG is hard at work to keep you all up to date on all things points and miles so you maximize your travel when the time finally comes. This week we’re going live with some special guests to answer reader questions while learning more about how our special guests travel.
We will be hosting a mix of Instagram and Facebook live events. If you’re a TPG lounge member, you may have caught our first episode of TPG Lemonade where Loyalty and Engagement Editor, Richard Kerr, dove into Avios — the loyalty program of British Airways. Each week, Richard will host two sessions where he’ll teach you the ins and outs of various loyalty programs.
TPG himself and Editor-at-Large, Zach Honig, have also been hosting Instagram Lives with special guests such as Josh Peck. On last weeks live with Brian, we learned that Peck is a big Bonvoy and Delta fan — tune into this weeks lives to see where our other guests loyalty lies.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up:
Wednesday, March 25
- TPG Lemonade with Richard Kerr on United Airlines in the TPG Lounge at 12 p.m. EST
- Richard will be doing a deep dive into how the United Mileage Plus program works. If this is one you’ve been meaning to research more then this is the perfect time to get started.
- Instagram live on @MommyPoints with Mommy Points aka Summer Hull with special guest, Ed Pizzarello at 4:30 p.m. EST
- Summer and Ed will talk about what it’s like working from home with kids and where they want to go when this is all over.
- Instagram live on @thepointsguy with TPG himself and comedian, Heather McMahan, at 6 p.m. EST
- Heather is planning an Italian wedding in the midst of coronavirus, so her and Brian will talk about how COVID-19 is changing plans.
Thursday, March 26
- Instagram live on @thepointsguy with Zach Honig and Ryan Serhant from “Million Dollar Listing” at 4 p.m. EST
- Zach and Ryan will talk about life under quarantine and what it’s like to be a real estate broker during this crazy time. And of course, we’ll see where Ryan’s loyalty lies — is he a United fan like Zach? Tune in to find out.
- Weekly Bourbon Q&A with Richard Kerr in the TPG Lounge at 8 p.m. EST
- Richard will start a thread in the TPG Lounge where you can ask him anything. TPG moderators and Richard will answer the questions while enjoying a glass (or two) of bourbon. So pour yourself something nice and ask away!
Friday, March 27
- TPG Lemonade with Richard Kerr on JetBlue in the TPG Lounge at 12 p.m. EST
- Have you been dreaming about redeeming your points on JetBlue Mint? Richard’s got some advice on how to make the dream a reality.
- Instagram live @thepointsguy with Zach Honig and Sam Chui at 4 p.m. EST
- Sam Chui is a world traveler and YouTuber based in Dubai. Zach and Sam will talk about past trips they’ve taken together and what they’re looking forward to most when this is all over.
