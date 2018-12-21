The Points Guy Is Hiring! Check out These Available Positions
The Points Guy is continuing to expand. As the site grows, so does our need to fill positions in several of our departments. Whether based in our headquarters in New York City or in Austin, Texas, we’re looking for individuals to join our ever-growing team.
If you are interested in joining the TPG team, check out the postings below and submit an application via our job board.
First, here are some details about working at TPG and our parent company, Red Ventures:
You Should Apply to TPG If…
- You’re looking to get in on the ground floor and gain leadership experience while making a meaningful impact at a growing company
- You value the entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative innovation and a healthy work-life balance
- You’re excited to have flexible PTO, free lunches, office dogs galore and tons of unreal travel perks (we’ll even pay the annual fees on your credit cards!)
- You want to feel proud to work for a company that truly cares about corporate responsibility/social good and gives back to the international community through charitable action
About The Points Guy
The Points Guy helps its 8 million monthly readers around the world maximize their travel and stay up to date on travel news. Founded in 2010 and owned by privately held performance marketing company Red Ventures, TPG is growing by leaps and bounds and is seeking new team members to join its existing staff of accomplished writers, editors, videographers, experiential marketers, social experts, analysts and strategists.
About Red Ventures
Red Ventures is a leading digital consumer choice platform based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Through deeply integrated brand partnerships and consumer-facing assets, Red Ventures connects online customers with products and services across high-growth industries including home services, financial services and healthcare. Founded in 2000, Red Ventures has more than 2,700 employees in offices across the Carolinas, Seattle, New York, London and Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Here are the open jobs at The Points Guy:
Digital Project Manager
New York, NY
Apply here
The Digital Project Manager coordinates the production of The Points Guy’s website. You’ll partner with stakeholders to create and maintain schedules, communicate progress and status of multiple projects, coordinate people and resources, identify challenges and recommend solutions. Our business needs and site needs are quickly evolving targets. That means you’ll be juggling multiple plates in a fast-paced, constantly evolving work environment.
As Project Manager, you’ll guide the team from project launch to deployment to ensure deadlines are met on time, within budget and at the highest level of quality.
Key Duties:
- Be extremely solutions-oriented and an excellent communicator
- Manage design and development teams and the process on all providing solutions for issues as they arise
- Create and manage project timelines to ensure projects are completed efficiently, on time and within budget
- Be involved in all project kick off meetings to help determine team strategy, milestones, scope and production schedule
- Conduct resource and requirement gathering — be the person who understands the requirements the most
- Understand the capabilities and limitations of each member involved on any particular project
- Anticipate obstacles and overcome them with the team in a proactive manner
- Supervise testing process alongside technical and production teams
- Communicate project status directly to executive team members
- Help build, develop and encourage new “production processes” for our designers, developers and producers in order to accommodate expansion of the company services and the new types of work we bring in
- Identify project scope and write proposals
- Strategic project planning and basic information architecture on large-scale projects
- Be a skilled, creative and confident presenter and negotiator
Must Have:
- 7+ years of hands-on project management/producing experience in the digital field
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Knowledge of common software such as Jira, Microsoft Office, Slack, Redbooth, etc.
- Ability to manage a project from start to finish as well as oversee general production of multiple projects at one time
- Experience with agile methodologies highly preferred
- Strong desire to make smart, cool, innovative stuff without the “perfect” guidebook on how to do it
UI/UX Designer
New York, NY
Apply here
The Points Guy is the leading website for people looking to travel using points and miles. Our team is collaborative, relaxed and entrepreneurial. We are undertaking major site work so the experience is best in class, like our content.
We’re looking for a thoughtful and passionate UX/UI designer to join our design team. You will become a central part of the team, working directly with key stakeholders and alongside engineers to build user-centric solutions. We prefer designers experienced in multiple design disciplines and fluent in the language of how digital products and websites work today.
Who You Are:
- You’re comfortable with the design process from brainstorming to implementation
- You have experience working closely with developers, product managers and other designers as well as stakeholders
- You’re comfortable presenting to your work internally and to stakeholders
- You’re able to take the lead in design conversations
- You’re able to create and execute designs both from a blank slate and within existing work
- You’re excited about learning new skills and exploring new interface paradigms
- You love what you do and get excited about the future of products
What You Have:
- 5+ years experience creating digital and responsive design for web and mobile
- Portfolio of design work that demonstrates a meticulous, thoughtful approach and attention to detail with a proven history of successful design implementations
- Deep expertise with Sketch and Adobe Creative Cloud and experience of documenting your designs
- Ability to collaborate and rapidly adapt to feedback, and a willingness to give and accept constructive criticism
- Strong understanding of typography, information hierarchy, color, and other UI concerns
- Proven ability to create logos and iconography
- Understanding of web standards, browser and mobile capabilities, and UX best practices
- A positive attitude, a sense of humor and a desire to build accessible products for all users
Software Engineers — Front End or Full Stack
About Being a Developer at TPG:
- The Points Guy is a news site, and news moves fast. Be ready to work smart, execute fast and rise to ambitious timelines.
- The Points Guy is a travel brand, and we need technology diplomats: you’ll talk to technical and non-technical stakeholders alike. Be prepared to translate, and to embrace moving between engineering, business and editorial cultures.
- The Points Guy brand is aspirational, and we aspire to greatness: we want you to be hungry for opportunities to improve, to do things the right way.
- Points and miles, aviation, news, travel: in all of these, the details are critical, and our tech is no different. We’re looking for devs who love the details.
- When you make a great award redemption, it sort of feels like getting away with something, like you’re almost cheating. We want people who know when to build the right thing… but who also can be fast-moving hackers, when the moment is right for it.
- As a technology organization, we pride ourselves on mentorship opportunities and our learning and development programs. It’s an excellent place to grow as a technologist. We want people who share that passion, but since the TPG team is small right now, we want to hire at the more senior end first. We’re looking for people with 3-5+ years of experience.
About the ATX Tech Hub:
The Points Guy team is a small group split across Austin and New York. In our Austin office, you’d work inside Red Ventures’ larger engineering organization alongside other engineers supporting our credit cards vertical and some global initiatives. We run TPG as a small, lean team, but we get the benefits of a bigger geeky culture, not to mention the muscle of world class services teams just a few desks over. (Say hello to DevOps, Data Engineering, Data Science and QA Automation.) Austin also has its local charm: you’ll find made-to-order breakfast tacos a couple days a week and some local brews in the fridge. We’re looking forward to moving into a brand new office space at the end of Q1 2019.
Austin, TX
Apply here
The Points Guy is looking for a passionate Front End Developer with the skills and the drive to build and maintain our digital experiences. Each day, you’ll create, code and optimize our website and user experiences in a workplace where you can see the impact of your ideas.
- Must have: HTML, CSS, JS, Git.
- Build tools: it’s great if you can tell us about gulp and webpack. How about Babel and autoprefixer?
- We are not married to any particular JS framework, but we think if you can demonstrate a solid understanding of one of the big ones (React, Vue, Angular, Ember) then you can probably learn the others for our projects. You’ll likely use both React and Vue on the team.
- Experience with creative tools is awesome. Illustrator, Photoshop, Sketch. If you can show us impressive SVG animations you’ve made, let’s talk.
- Points, miles, and travel are for everyone. We’re interested in people who know how to build accessible web features. If you don’t know how to write accessible markup, we’ve got in-house accessibility evangelists ready and willing to teach.
- Demonstrating debugging skills will make you stand out.
- It’s cool if you go more full stack. The editorial backend of TPG is implemented in WordPress, so we like to see a bit of WordPress familiarity from everybody, regardless of role. Every front end has a back end behind it, and the more you can tell us about that back end — protocols and conventions for APIs and databases — the better.
Austin, TX
Apply here
The Points Guy is seeking a full stack Software Engineer to create and own cutting-edge web services for consumer-facing financial applications. We help people get the most out of their money through smart credit card recommendations.
We are looking for someone who loves turning complex data from multiple sources into streamlined user-friendly tools. This is a full-stack role implementing browser JS and integrating APIs on the back end from day to day.
About the Role:
- Develop scalable web services for award-winning consumer-facing financial tools
- Build internal reporting and configuration tools for financial and consumer data
- Work with UX team where necessary to implement wireframes and integrate front-end assets
- Integrate new external APIs into a platform
- Design new API specifications for use inside and outside the organization
- Work with advanced caching, queuing and data store technologies
- Own full web development requirements and implementation, release management, QA regression scripts, deployment to production environments, and metrics and monitoring
About You:
- Proficiency with web frameworks (Node.js/Express, Python Django, Ruby on Rails, PHP)
- Proficiency in implementing new database schemas as well as the model layer of a framework
- Proficiency with one or more modern JavaScript frameworks (React, Vue.js, Angular, Ember) and toolchains (ES6/7, Babel, webpack)
- Proficiency with consuming and producing RESTful APIs
- Proficiency with security requirements, authentication and authorization layers (OAuth2)
- Proficiency with HTML5 and mobile-friendly responsive design
- Familiarity with how databases work, experience in a relational paradigm (MySQL, Postgres) as well as NoSQL (Redis)
- Familiarity working in a cloud services environment like AWS
- Familiarity with performance, metrics, and monitoring (New Relic, DataDog)
- Familiarity with web service delivery stacks (nginx, passenger, virtual host configuration)
- Familiarity with BDD or other automated testing tools (Mocha, Jest, AVA, Jasmine, Cucumber)
- Familiarity with source control and deployment tools: (GitHub, Jenkins, CI, Docker)
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- B.S. in Computer Science or equivalent education and experience
