TPG wants you to share how you #givethanks to those in the travel industry

It’s the season of giving thanks and here at TPG we have a lot to be thankful for — with the number one thing being you, our readers. In the spirit of giving, we want to encourage you to #givethanks this week to employees within the travel and hospitality industry.
This is one of the most wonderful times of the year, but it’s also especially stressful for those in the industry with some of the busiest days of travel quickly approaching. These workers do their best to ensure guest satisfaction as well as getting you home to your family, so show them some love.
If there’s an employee who has made your holiday brighter, ask to snap a photo and use the hashtag #TPGGivesThanks and tag @thepointsguy social account of your choosing. From there, we will be re-sharing some of your holiday highlights! And if you have any positive stories from holidays past, we’d love to hear those as well.
As a thank you to you, we’ll be randomly selecting 20 readers who share their story to receive one of our limited-edition TPG exclusive Birchbox kits. The Grooming Globetrotter kit is the perfect gift for the traveler on your list. For starters, it’s TSA approved and includes some awesome products like:
All of these products are TPG approved and tested, so you know it’s fit for even the most experienced travelers.
So get out there and show those gate agents and hotel concierges how much you appreciate them and karma may reward you with a little gift from us to you.
