Here’s how you can score a swag bag from the 2019 TPG Awards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last night’s second annual TPG Awards was one for the books! From our party theme of “futuristic chic” to our amazing lineup of speakers, performers and celebrity guests, TPG transformed the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum into a glamorous wonderland of AvGeek dreams. (Missed it? Check out our Instagram stories for a look behind the scenes.)
Our 500 guests came, saw and went home with premium gift bags of travel-perfect items for their next trip. Amongst that guest list were 75 VIPs, who each went home with an upgraded kit packed full of premium products from our generous sponsors.
Before we reveal everything that went into both gift bags, we have exciting news: Six TPG newsletter subscribers will win swag bags from the 2019 TPG Awards — and you could be one of them. This Sunday, Dec. 15, five winners will be chosen at random from our email subscriber list to win one regular attendee swag bag apiece, while one lucky subscriber will receive a full VIP kit in a premium, Samsonite commuter backpack.
Want to win a swag bag from the 2019 TPG Awards? Sign up for the TPG newsletter here
If you’d like an additional opportunity to win a swag bag, make sure you’re part of our Facebook communities — TPG Lounge, TPG Women and The Points Guy Small Biz — and keep your eyes peeled for giveaways later this week.
Here’s what each of our TPG Awards attendees took home at the end of the night:
Alaska Airlines water bottle
This insulated metal water bottle is perfect for refilling in the airport after going through security.
BLADE wine tumbler and $50 discount code
This insulated wine tumbler for day-drinking on the river, on the beach, and anywhere else you want to be classy, yet prepared. That can include the skies as well: Score a $50 discount off of your next BLADE ride with code THEPOINTSGUY.
Humangear GoToob+
This travel-size, silicone goToob holds lotions, shampoo, conditioner or other liquid necessities. The little plastic loop on the lid pulls open to form a clever latching lock for the lid, preventing your liquids from spilling in transit.
LiquidIV Hydration Multiplier packet
This powdered boost of electrolytes will help you power through jet lag, hangovers and any other situation that calls for a little extra hydration.
Tide To Go pen
This handy little wand helps you clean food, ink, wine and other stains out of your clothing on the go. This one’s even custom-branded with the TPG Awards logo.
JaJa Tequila
This travel-sized bottle of small-batch, agave tequila is handcrafted in Jalisco, Mexico, and the perfect size to pack in a Ziploc bag and bring through security.
Aviation Gin
This brand is owned and endorsed by Ryan Reynolds, who says, “I’ve tried every gin on the planet and Aviation is, hands down, the best. Also, I don’t recommend trying every gin on the planet. Stick with this one.” Sounds legit.
Boarding Pass luggage tag
For those times when you’re too tired to tell off another person, this premium leather luggage tag does it for you with its cheeky message: “This bag isn’t yours.”
ExpertFlyer one-year premium subscription
One of the best online resources for finding award flights, ExpertFlyer Premium usually costs $99.99/year.
VIP
Our VIP gift bags included all of the goodies from the regular swag bag, plus the following additions:
Samsonite premium travel bags
With products this pretty and functional, it’s no surprise that Samsonite won our 2019 Readers’ Choice Award for the “Best Luggage Brand” category. Samsonite generously donated three different types of travel bags for the 75 VIPs in attendance at the TPG Awards: The Encompass Convertible Weekend Duffel and two different backpack styles — the Convertible Tote Backpack and the Valt Deluxe. (We’re giving away the Valt Deluxe VIP kit.)
Birchbox VIP kit
Birchbox worked with TPG to put together a special TPG Awards glam kit, complete with travel-sized versions of the following products:
- Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer
- Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
- Invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring (pack of 3)
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer
- Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara
- Jane Iredale LipDrink Lip Balm
- Georgette Klinger Vitamin C Toner
- Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
This particular kit was specifically curated for the TPG Awards and isn’t available through Birchbox, but you can buy your own limited-edition Grooming Globetrotter — put together by Brian Kelly himself — before it sells out.
Rocketbook Everlast
This “smart” notebook is endlessly reusable when paired with the free Rocketbook app. You can write, doodle or draw with any pen, marker or highlighter from the Pilot FriXion line, and the icons on the “smart” page will automatically file your scanned page into a designated, saved file. You can even send your notes directly to a friend or colleague through the notebook. Once you’re done digitizing everything, just wipe the page clean with the handy microfiber cloth for your next use.
ROAM- ROAMing kit
Dopp kits are good for far more than just toiletries; many seasoned travelers use them for accessories, chargers and cables, and more. Check out the brand’s line of fully-customizable luggage and travel products on the ROAM website.
Stoney Clover Lane “Plane” travel bag
You’ll be anything but plain with this blingy, bright-colored storage pouch, which can double as a pencil bag, Dopp kit, toiletries keeper, small packing cube — you name it, you stuff it, you carry it.
JetSetCandy keyring
These stunning sterling silver charms are designed to look like little luggage tags, and are available for dozens of airport codes worldwide. Pick your favorite sentimental destination and keep it close on a necklace, charm bracelet or keychain.
Little Words Project bracelet
This beautiful elastic bracelet was custom-designed for TPG Awards attendees, with small globe-shaped beads and the word “Explore” spelled out.
Mister Bandana
These classic bandanas offer sun protection in the form of a fashion statement. Mister bandanas are made from 100% US-grown cotton with nontoxic water-based dyes, and support local manufacturers.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.