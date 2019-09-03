This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The TPG Awards will be back this December, and the team is hard at work preparing for a second, unforgettable show. But we need your help! Just like last year, we’ll be relying on your input to choose the winners of the Readers’ Choice awards, but we’re doing things a bit differently this time around. We’ve identified four awards with lengthy lists of possible initial candidates, so before we get to voting, we’re asking members of our TPG Lounge to help narrow them down.
Starting Sept. 3 with the first award category, you’ll see a nominee post in the TPG Lounge with a long initial list of eligible nominees — there’ll be one post launched each day this week for each of the four categories. All you need to do is comment on that TPG Lounge post (not on this story) with the one candidate you’d want to see on the official TPG nominee list. Each thread will remain open for seven days, giving you plenty of time to share your thoughts.
Here are the four categories that we’re asking for your input on when it comes to nominees — note that the links to the first two are now live in the TPG Lounge:
- Best Travel Rewards Credit Card (with an annual fee of less than $300)
- Best No-Annual-Fee Credit Card
- Best Business Credit Card
- Best Airline Cobranded Credit Card
Be sure to come back to this page — or the TPG Lounge — after 8am each day this week through Friday, Sept. 6, for new posts and a chance to weigh in on which cards should make it through to the final round. Your comments will be combined with editorial input to determine the list of finalists for each award. Remember, you must be a member of the TPG Lounge Facebook group to participate in this initial wave of voting, so if you haven’t joined our Lounge, now’s a great time to do it — since you’ll be able to help determine our award nominees right from the start.
And if you’re not a Facebook user, don’t fret. Voting in every Readers’ Choice category for this year’s TPG Awards will be open to everyone once the final nominees are set. We’ll have full information on that later this month.
Finally, if you don’t want to miss out on anything related to the 2019 TPG Awards, be sure to follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the announcements. We’ll have many more details over the weeks to come — including important dates, giveaways and special guests who’ll be in attendance.
