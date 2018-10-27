This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
In case you’re just tuning in, we’re launching the inaugural TPG Awards in December, and we’re also continuing our “10 Days of Travel” contest to reward our loyal readers for taking time to vote in the Readers’ Choice categories. We’ve already given away more than $1,000 in prizes, and all you need to do to enter is complete the secure Google poll and let us know which credit cards, airlines and hotel programs are worthy of an honor. You’ll then be automatically added to the list to win today’s prize and all future prizes. The earlier you enter, the more you could win.
Yesterday’s giveaway saw one lucky voter take home 50,000 Marriott points, a haul worth $450 based on TPG’s most recent valuations. That’s even nearly enough for a free night at a suites-only property like the St. Regis Maldives (the combined Marriott and SPG award chart has some solid value).
Using Random.org to select from the thousands of readers who voted prior to midnight, the winner was Stuart S. from North Carolina. He’s thinking these will come in handy for an upcoming wedding anniversary.
Today’s prize is one free Hilton weekend night. This reward is similar to the free night certificates offered on the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, and there are many ways to make the most of them. But will Hilton Honors get enough love to win the award for Best Hotel Loyalty program? You decide! If you vote today, you’ll have a voice in selecting who will win a TPG Award and be honored at the live ceremony, sure to be a night to remember.
Here’s a complete list of the prizes through the “10 Days of Travel” contest:
Day 1 (Oct. 23) — TPG pays the annual fee for one year on any one of your credit cards (Winner: Maggie O.)
Day 2 (Oct. 24) — $500 Southwest Airlines gift card (Winner: Hans M.)
Day 3 (Oct. 25) — $500 Delta Air Lines gift card (Winner: Tyler E.)
Day 4 (Oct. 26) — 50,000 Marriott Rewards points (Winner: Stuart S.)
Day 5 (Oct. 27) — 1 Hilton Weekend Night
Day 6 (Oct. 28) — $1,000 David Yurman gift card
Day 7 (Oct. 29) — Dinner party in NYC hosted by the TPG team for you and eight of your friends
Day 8 (Oct. 30) — One-way JetBlue Mint flight for you and a guest (or round-trip for one person)
Day 9 (Oct. 31) — Attend the TPG Awards in NYC, including tickets, hotel and economy airfare
Day 10 (Nov. 1) — GRAND PRIZE: Emirates First Class round-trip for one person (or one-way for two people)
All giveaways are subject to TPG‘s official sweepstakes rules, which can be accessed here.
If you haven’t already voted, please click here to access the poll. Note that you must sign into your Google account to ensure that each reader only votes once, but once you do, you’ll be on your way to helping select the award winners — and the chance to take home a terrific prize in the process.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.