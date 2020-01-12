Top 3 can’t-miss deals of the week
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Save 20% on Kimpton bookings
Why we love it: This is one of the best Chase Offers we’ve seen on hotel bookings probably ever. The offer allows targeted users to get 20% cash back on bookings of $100 or more with the opportunity to earn up to $120 back. All you have to do is make and complete the booking before Feb. 28, 2020.
Delta lie-flat seats to south america from $787 R/T
Why we love it: Who doesn’t love a long-haul flight in style? Here at TPG we’re a sucker for a good lie-flat and this Delta One deal to South America is a rarity we’d recommend hopping on.
2-for-1 Amtrak tickets
Why we love it: More travel for less money — need we say more? If you’ve been looking for a couples getaway or a family retreat then this deal could save you some major cash as it allows you to get two tickets for the price of one on travel between Feb. 1 and June 12, 2020. The best part about it is that it’s not limited to a certain day of the week and various train services are a part of the deal. Just make sure you book by Jan. 12.
Featured photo courtesy of Kimpton Seafire Beach Bungalow.
