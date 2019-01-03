3 Travel Credit Cards You Should Consider in 2019
It’s time to up your travel rewards game and if you haven’t found a credit card that works for you, make that your goal in 2019. On this episode of our weekly YouTube series, To The Point, TPG‘s Senior Credit Cards Editor Sarah Silbert goes through the perks of the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Platinum Card® from American Express to show you how you can get around the world for a fraction of the cost.
