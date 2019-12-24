These New York hotels are still available for New Year’s Eve using points
New Year’s Eve is rapidly approaching. Across the world, there aren’t many more iconic or well-known New Year’s celebrations than the one in New York City, which draws thousands of tourists and celebrities to a non-stop party in the city that never sleeps. While New York is home to plenty of hotel options, the intense demand around New Year’s tends to drive prices astronomically high, such as this one night stay at the Park Hyatt New York for just shy of $1,500.
Luckily, if you’ve been planning an NYC-NYE (that would be a New York City New Year’s celebration) there are plenty of great hotel options still available for award bookings. Act now to score a great redemption at some of these top tier properties. Of course if your New Year’s plans include travel outside the US, there are plenty of points options around the world stretching from Hong Kong to the Maldives.
Marriott
As the world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott has hundreds of hotels across the New York area, many of which still have points availability for a long weekend over New Year’s.
You can score free rooms at high end properties like the category 8 “The Chatwal,” which is currently selling for over $1,300 a night with taxes, or the Westin right in the heart of Times Square for 60,000 points, as opposed to a whopping $1,600+.
Both the renovated Ritz-Carlton…
… and the historic St. Regis also have availability for 100,000 points (worth $800 based on TPG’s valuations).
In the Flatiron District and Union Square area there are the EDITION, Gramercy Park Hotel and W Union Square.
Moxy fields the new Moxy East Village…
… Moxy Chelsea…
.. and the Moxy Downtown.
Hyatt
While the best values in the Hyatt award chart tend to come at the top and bottom, there are a few great middle tier options you can pick from for your New Year’s trip, such as the Hyatt Centric Times Square for 25,000 points (worth $425 based on TPG’s valuations) instead of $1,500+ with taxes.
Whether you want a high end property like the Andaz or a hotel smack dab in the middle of Times Square, Hyatt has options for you to pick from. None of these properties are the 5,000 point a night steals that make budget travelers fall in love with Hyatt, but when you look at the cash prices, you’re still getting a solid value.
Of course, there’s also the $1,500 Park Hyatt previously mentioned available for 30,000 points (worth $510 based on TPG’s valuations).
IHG
If you’re still holding on to your last uncapped IHG free night certificate, valid at any property in the IHG portfolio, there aren’t a whole lot of better uses than the InterContinental Times Square.
Of course, New Year’s is about celebrating with your entire family, including the furry four-legged ones. If you plan on bringing your pets with you this holiday season, you might want to opt for a Kimpton hotel.
While Grace, the fluffiest feline TPG contributor, wasn’t blown away with her stay at the Kimpton Ink48, Miles the points pup loved his first Kimpton experience. Even if your pet doesn’t receive the same five-star service you may be accustomed to, there’s something to be said for having them there with you period.
Hilton
Hilton’s dynamic (read: revenue based) points pricing makes it hard to score a good value, especially over a busy holiday weekend. But we’ve seen 125,000 point or higher welcome bonuses on several Hilton cards recently, so maybe you have a stash you’re eager to burn.
Rooms in and around Times Square are going to set you back at least 70,000 points a night, but you do have a few options to pick from.
To get the most value out of your points, you’ll want to stay at a higher end properties like the newly renovated Conrad Midtown or Conrad Downtown.
Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels is one of the most overlooked loyalty programs, but it can really provide a great value in a pinch especially when bigger name brands are booked up for a busy weekend.
You can book a number of Choice Hotels properties around NYC for as little as 12,000 points a night:
If your holiday plans are taking you somewhere other than New York, Choice Hotels has properties available all over the world starting as low as 8,000 points a night. You can check out this post for some last minute trip-spiration, but some of the highlights include a trip to Sydney, where you’ll get to be the first major city to kick off 2020, London which offers fireworks over the Thames, and Vegas, which rises to the occasion whenever there’s an opportunity to party.
Bottom line
New York is an expensive city to begin with, and the crowds on New Year’s only make it worse. Thankfully your New Year’s Eve hotel doesn’t have to break the bank, as there are plenty of points-friendly options still available for every type of traveler over the holidays. Of course, availability is subject to change as people lock down their travel plans, so if you’re still considering ringing in the New Year in New York, now is the best time to book.
Featured image courtesy of the Gramercy Park Hotel
