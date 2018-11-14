This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) anticipates that more than 54 million Americans will travel “50 miles or more away from home” this Thanksgiving, marking “the highest Thanksgiving travel volume” since 2005. The number is 2.5 million higher than 2017, and will result in some busier-than-usual airports.
Travel companies Hopper and InsureMyTrip say that Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago will be three of the most hectic hubs for air travel next week. Predictably, the busiest day for outbound travel will be Wednesday, Nov. 21, while the busiest day for return travel will be Sunday, Nov. 25.
Ranked in order of anticipated traffic, these will be the 10 busiest airports of Thanksgiving 2018:
Atlanta (ATL)
Predictably, the busiest airport in the world will process a higher-than-normal passenger volume through the holidays. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is projected to serve an estimated 1,263,168 passengers, and the busiest time will likely be 8am.
Los Angeles (LAX)
LAX is second up on the list, anticipating 1,074,752 outbound passengers with a peak traffic time of 7am.
Chicago (ORD)
Third up, Chicago O’Hare International Airport is anticipated to process 1,057,482 outbound passengers and experience its busiest times of traffic at 6pm.
Dallas (DFW)
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport will be the first airport on this list anticipated to process less than one million travelers. Data suggests that 828,891 outbound passengers will pass through DFW, with a busiest time at 9am.
Denver (DEN)
The Denver International Airport is anticipated to process 787,629 outgoing passengers with a busiest time of 10am.
New York (JFK)
John F. Kennedy International Airport will process an estimated 781,953 passengers, with a busiest time around 6pm.
San Francisco (SFO)
San Francisco International Airport, will likely process 714,796 outbound passengers with a busiest time of 12pm.
Charlotte (CLT)
The Charlotte Douglas International Airport will handle 614,779 outbound passengers and experience its busiest times at 8am.
Orlando (MCO)
Orlando International Airport will see an estimated 603,100 outbound passengers, and with a busiest time of 6am.
Seattle (SEA)
Rounding out the Top 10 list is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which will process right around 590,938 outbound passengers with a busiest time of 6am.
Featured photo courtesy of oneclearvision / Getty Images.
