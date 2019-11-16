The priciest U.S. airports, how to handle food poisoning on a flight, and more
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
I got food poisoning on a flight. Here’s what happened.
A TPG staffer got violently ill on a long-haul flight from Cape Town to Paris. Here’s what happened, and what precautions you can take if you ever find yourself in the same situation.
Stormtroopers send travelers to a galaxy far away
One of United’s planes is rocking a new look.
United eliminates award charts in favor of dynamic pricing
This almost always means bad news for loyal customers, and things already weren’t looking good.
United no longer the right airline for you? Here are three other Star Alliance partners to consider
If you’re going to lose out because of United’s changes, here are some alternatives.
Venice is knee-deep in flood water
A number of historical buildings have been impacted.
These are the priciest and cheapest airports in the U.S.
We based our metrics on factors such as the average price of a flight, the daily parking rates and the cost of a 12-ounce black coffee.
American will now offer different compensation for voluntary bumps
Here’s what’s you should know.
Hyatt opened a new resort. Here’s why they shouldn’t have [yet]
Nothing was quite right or ready, from the water park to the pool to even the credit card machine at checkout.
Expedia penalizes hotels that charge resort fees
In one of the most customer-friendly moves in the travel industry this year, Expedia announced that it will lower search results for hotels with resort fees
ICYMI: Meet the veterans who work for The Points Guy
Take a moment to learn about the veterans on our staff here at TPG.
