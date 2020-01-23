The Points Guy hires travel journalist Laura Motta as Editorial Director
We’re really excited to announce another great hire joining our team at The Points Guy.
Laura Motta is coming on as Editorial Director and will help me run our newsroom as our team continues to grow.
TPG has seen explosive growth, and now has more than 100 employees. In 2019, we saw a 27% increase in visitors and published more than 8,000 posts. We also saw a 32% year-over-year increase in new visitors (more than 80 million unique visitors). I could not be more excited to have Laura’s insight and energy as we bring even more travel tips, news and advice to our audience.
Motta is a New York City-based travel editor and writer who has spent the last nine years leading content teams at ShermansTravel, not to mention darting around the world on assignments. Before that, she was an expat in Europe, where she got sunburned on many French and Italian beaches and enjoyed macarons in a variety of flavors.
She has held staff positions at Travelzoo, NBC/iVillage and Everyday Health and counts Sardinia, Palm Springs, New Orleans and Marseille among her favorite travel destinations. Laura hails from northeastern Massachusetts and is a graduate of Emerson College.
“We’re excited for Laura to join The Points Guy,” said TPG founder and CEO Brian Kelly, “At the core of what The Points Guy does is providing value to our readers. Laura has extensive experience at hunting out the best travel deals in the market working at places like Travelzoo and ShermansTravel. We’re looking forward to Laura bringing her knowledge to help our audience travel more for less.”
Laura told us:
“I’m thrilled to join the team at The Points Guy, especially at this very exciting moment for the brand. I’m looking forward to helping shape its voice for the future, and nurture its many talented writers and editors as they create the most dynamic, detailed, and helpful travel advice online. I feel passionately about travel and its power to shift the bedrock of everyday life, whether that means venturing across oceans or just exploring a new neighborhood in town. I could not be more excited to share that with the team, and all of TPG’s readers.”
You can follow Laura on Instagram and Twitter.
If you want to join our team at TPG, check out our current job openings here. Be sure to check back frequently, as we will have more openings in the near future.
Welcome aboard, Laura.
Featured photo of The Points Guy’s new headquarters on 5th Avenue in New York by Riley Arthur/The Points Guy.
