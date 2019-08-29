This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Chase recently added Emirates as an Ultimate Rewards transfer partner, making for one of the hottest headlines in the points and miles world.
But what’s the significance of this move, and why is this addition such a big deal? In this week’s episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian Kelly breaks down just what it means for travelers to be able to book Emirates flights using Ultimate Rewards points. Spoiler alert: Find out how you can take a shower at 35,000 feet up for just $181.70 and 85,000 miles.
However, there are some caveats and fees you’ll need to know about booking award flights on Emirates.
If you aren’t familiar with the Middle East’s Big 3 carriers, this week’s episode also gives you a little crash course on what you can expect from the Emirates experience if Chase’s new transfer partnership gives you a reason to try out the airline for the first time. So click on the link above and start planning your next trip!
Enjoy this video? Check back in with us for more episodes of “Being The Points Guy” every week. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/TPG.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.