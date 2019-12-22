The Megabus “free” ticket giveaway is back
Grab your bag and your friends and get ready for a cheap getaway because Megabus is offering “free” tickets on travel between Jan. 8 and Feb. 29, 2020.
It appears that this is an extension of Megabus’ Cyber Monday deal, where the company gave away 200,000 free tickets. However, the difference is that these tickets aren’t completely free this time around: you’ll have to pay a $4 fee per reservation.
While Megabus isn’t right for every type of traveler, it’s perfect for those looking for a low-cost, last-minute getaway. Think college students wanting to take a trip home for the weekend or city dwellers looking for a change of scenery.
Megabus offers an affordable option on travel through the U.S. and Canada with availability in over 100 cities and university campuses, making it a go-to option for budget travelers.
Similar to the Cyber Monday deal, the “free” one-way tickets appear to be available on select nationwide travel between Jan. 8 – Feb 29, 2020. There’s no limit to how many tickets one person can claim, so you could really load up. TPG contributor, Benji Stawski managed to score 23 free tickets during the Cyber Monday promo.
As someone from the D.C. suburbs who currently lives in New York City, I take the bus quite often as it allows me to see my family on a whim without breaking the bank. Of course, I’d prefer the convenience and speed of the train or plane, but those options simply don’t offer the same price point.
Just take a look at TPG’s Race to D.C. and you’ll see just how much the bus can save you. That’s more cash in your pocket to spend at the destination instead of on the road. Who’s to complain about that?
Featured photo by TPG.
