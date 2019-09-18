This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways has just averted the risk of another day of chaos comparable to the debacle earlier this month, when a two-day strike by its pilots grounded every single one of its airplanes all over the world.
The planned strike by British Airways pilots on 27 September has just been called off by the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA). However, the airline has already cancelled numerous flights planned on that date in preparation for the strike, and it is unclear whether any or all of those flights will be reinstated.
The union said that the recent two-day strike on 9 and 10 September was enough. That strike had been called in response to the airline’s position during ongoing negotiations for the pilots’ contract.
“Someone has to take the initiative to sort out this dispute and with no sign of that from BA, the pilots have decided to take the responsible action,” a statement from BALPA General Secretary Brian Sutton said. According to the pilots’ union, “It was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand.”
We reached out to British Airways to find out what would would happen to passengers who have either cancelled their flights completely or made different arrangements with the airline following the original strike announcement. A spokesperson from the airline commented: “We have just received this news. We are considering the implications and we will give updates in due course.” We will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive any updates from BA.
If you were booked on a flight on September 27 that was cancelled, chances are you have already heard from the airline about it. You may also be aware of EU261, the European Union rule granting passengers the right to a hefty compensation for delayed or cancelled flights. The catch here is that because British Airways canceled the flights more than 14 days in advance of the date of the flight, EU261 compensation is not payable.
If you paid for your ticket with a credit card that offers travel protection, you may be entitled to compensation. For example, the trip cancellation/interruption insurance with the Chase Sapphire Reserve has you covered if your carrier cancels or changes your flight as a result of an organized strike affecting public transportation.
Featured image by Nicky Kelvin/TPG
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.