The best airline for flying to Asia, secret card fees to avoid overseas and more

Katherine Fan
Yesterday

6 of the worst types of travelers

The best cards for travelers in the Amex and Chase lineups offer great bonuses and great redemption options. (Image by DuKai photographer / Getty Images)

After 27 years in the business, TPG credit cards editor Benét Wilson is clear on the types of passengers she hates to encounter on an airplane.

8 reasons why Delta One is my go-to strategy for Asia travel

(Photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy)

Take it from someone who travels to Asia half a dozen times a year.

One of the world’s biggest cruise ships is heading to Texas

Everything really is bigger in Texas.

This is the most important thing to bring to Disney World

(Photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy)

And it won’t cost you a penny.

Here’s why you should Always check where the tag says your bags are going

(Photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy)

You can do everything right and still end up luggage-less.

Marriott top-tier elites can claim United status in under 5 minutes

United Airline and JetBlue airliners at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Columbia, 2015. (Photo by Thierry Tronnel/Corbis via Getty Images)

That’s less time than it takes to order a Starbucks.

This sneaky debit fee could cost you big on your next foreign transaction

Do you know about the exchange rate markup?

Surprise and delight: Some Southwest travelers have been gifted free elite status

(Photo courtesy of Southwest)

Here’s how to check your account to see if you’ve been targeted.

Here today, Ghosn tomorrow: how a former auto CEO used $130,000 and a fake passport to escape Japan

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn (right) in Tokyo in April, 2019. (Photo by JIJI PRESS /AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a fascinating story.

Beyond Hogwarts: 7 magical destinations for every Harry Potter fan to visit

(Image courtesy of the Jacobite Express)

We have our sights set on the Airbnb getaway in the Philippines.

Talking Points: What travel means to the TPG staff

On this special holiday edition of Talking Points, TPG employees share why travel is meaningful for them.

