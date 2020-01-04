The best airline for flying to Asia, secret card fees to avoid overseas and more
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
6 of the worst types of travelers
After 27 years in the business, TPG credit cards editor Benét Wilson is clear on the types of passengers she hates to encounter on an airplane.
8 reasons why Delta One is my go-to strategy for Asia travel
Take it from someone who travels to Asia half a dozen times a year.
One of the world’s biggest cruise ships is heading to Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
This is the most important thing to bring to Disney World
And it won’t cost you a penny.
Here’s why you should Always check where the tag says your bags are going
You can do everything right and still end up luggage-less.
Marriott top-tier elites can claim United status in under 5 minutes
That’s less time than it takes to order a Starbucks.
This sneaky debit fee could cost you big on your next foreign transaction
Do you know about the exchange rate markup?
Surprise and delight: Some Southwest travelers have been gifted free elite status
Here’s how to check your account to see if you’ve been targeted.
Here today, Ghosn tomorrow: how a former auto CEO used $130,000 and a fake passport to escape Japan
It’s a fascinating story.
Beyond Hogwarts: 7 magical destinations for every Harry Potter fan to visit
We have our sights set on the Airbnb getaway in the Philippines.
Talking Points: What travel means to the TPG staff
On this special holiday edition of Talking Points, TPG employees share why travel is meaningful for them.
