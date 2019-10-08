The Airbus A321LR now flying from Washington Dulles for the first time
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
TAP Air Portugal has begun flying the Airbus A321LR to Washington Dulles, the first of Airbus’ new long-range narrow-body to land in the nation’s capital.
The Star Alliance carrier began flying the A321LR on its flight between Lisbon (LIS) and Dulles (IAD) on Monday. The aircraft has 14 lie-flat business class and 145 economy seats.
.@tapairportugal’s brand new @Airbus A321LR (registered CS-TXC) is currently inbound to @Dulles_Airport from LIS.
This is the first A321LR to operate a commercial flight at IAD. #FlyDulles pic.twitter.com/7IIR65FvUK
— micah (@GoesByMicah) October 7, 2019
The A321LR replaced a larger Airbus A330-200 between Lisbon and Washington. The smaller aircraft allows TAP to tailor capacity to lower demand in the winter without suspending the route on a seasonal basis.
“The reach and flexibility of [the A321LR] allows us to increase our connections between the U.S. and Portugal, as we’ve done from Porto to Newark and now between Lisbon and Washington Dulles,” said Antonoaldo Neves, executive president of TAP, in a statement.
Related: Exciting New Airline Routes for September 2019 and Beyond
The airline flies to Washington Dulles five-times weekly, and plans to increase service to daily next June.
For Washington Dulles, TAP’s introduction of the aircraft marks the first time the A321LR has been put into regularly schedule service at the airport.
The long-range variant of the A321neo, the A321LR is about to become a lot more common at U.S. airports. In addition to TAP, Aer Lingus flies it to Hartford (BDL) and plans to fly it to Boston Logan (BOS), Newark (EWR), New York John F. Kennedy (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington Dulles by early next year, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
JetBlue Airways has orders for 13 A321LRs, which it will use to launch flights to London from Boston (BOS) and New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) in 2021.
In addition, both American Airlines and JetBlue have orders for the A321XLR, an even longer-range version of the A321neo, that is due to begin delivering in 2023.
Featured imaged courtesy of TAP.
Related: Get the latest airline news delivered right to your in-box with the TPG newsletter
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees