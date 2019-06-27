This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
In an age where convenience is king, credit card companies are doing everything they can to make things easier for their customers. “Tap to Pay” isn’t anything new, but Chase is capitalizing on the feature and even rewarding cardholders for using it— with 500 Ultimate Rewards points to be exact.
From now until July 31, select Chase Freedom holders will receive 500 Ultimate Rewards points if they use the tap to pay feature at least three times. The purchases need to cost at least $1.75 each. If you only charge the minimum three times you’ll be spending $5.25 and receiving a value of $10 with the Ultimate Rewards bonus based off of TPG‘s current points valuation. And if you can do that in tandem with the Freedom’s 5x earning category, you’ll end up with even more points.
Commenters on Doctor of Credit also report that they’ve received similar offers on their Chase Freedom Unlimited. While one said they saw a deal for 500 United miles after using tap to pay with their United Explorer Card.
These offers appear to be targeted, so make sure to check your email to see if you’re eligible.
This deal is quite simple to take advantage of as long as you have a contactless card, so get tapping! If you don’t have a contactless card, which is identified by the symbol that resembles a WiFi connection, you can call Chase and ask for a replacement card that includes the new technology.
Featured photo by jacoblund / Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.