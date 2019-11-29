Targeted: Up to $60 for shopping within the Amazon app
Amazon has a new promotion out today for users of its popular Amazon shopping app, allowing targeted customers to receive up to $60 cash back for use on future purchases. Here are the details:
- This offer is targeted, head here to see if you qualify
- Shop via the Amazon app and receive up to $60 in Amazon credit towards future purchases.
- Valid Nov. 29, 2019 only.
- Coupon will arrive by Dec. 9, 2019.
- Offer is limited to one per customer and one per account.
- Eligible customers who make a purchase in the Amazon mobile shopping app in the offer period are eligible to receive a coupon for up to $60 USD in Amazon credit. Customers who (i) spend $200 will receive a coupon for $15, (ii) who spend $300 will receive a coupon for $25 and (iii) who spend $500 will receive a coupon for $60, to use towards purchases on Amazon in accordance with these terms.
- Gift card purchases, fees, taxes, discounts, gift wrap and shipping and handling costs are excluded when determining the total amount spent. Customers will not receive credit for cancelled or returned orders.
- U.S. customers only. To be eligible, customers must receive notice of this offer directly from Amazon through the Amazon website or email and visit the campaign page on Nov. 29, 2019. Customers who are forwarded this offer from parties other than Amazon are not eligible for this offer.
- Amazon will provide a notification that indicates the dollar amount of the coupon received based on the total amount spent, excluding gift card purchases, fees, taxes, discounts, gift wrap and shipping and handling costs. This notification will also provide the link and further instructions on how to redeem the coupon.
- Coupons expire 11:59 p.m. (PT) Dec. 24, 2019.
If you choose to take advantage of this offer, make sure you use a card that allows you to maximize your spend at Amazon, such as the Discover it® Cash Back — with its quarterly 5% cash for up to $1,500 in spending at Amazon.com, Target and Walmart.com — or the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, with its 5% cash back for spending at Amazon.com and Whole Foods.
Feature photo by David Ryder/Getty Images
