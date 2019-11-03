Targeted: Hyatt offers double elite night credits at select properties
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the end of 2019 nears, many travelers are consulting their hotel and airline accounts to see if the travel they have planned between now and the end of the year will earn them the status level they desire for 2020.
Hyatt status — especially top-tier Hyatt Globalist status — can be extremely valuable. Luckily, if you’re a little short on elite nights with Hyatt, One Mile at a Time noticed that the brand has released a new targeted promotion through which eligible members can earn double elite nights when staying at Unbound Collection properties.
This isn’t the first time Hyatt has offered a brand-specific double elite nights promotion: earlier this year Hyatt offered double elite nights for stays at all-inclusive Ziva and Zilara properties and in 2018 double elite nights were offered for stays at Andaz properties. Unfortunately, this promotion is targeted. It’s worth trying to register here, but don’t be surprised if you get the following message, as I did:
If you do happen to be targeted, know that you’ll need to register for the promotion between October 22, 2019 and December 31, 2019. You should also ensure that your World of Hyatt membership number is associated with each stay at check in.
Assuming you can register, each eligible night completed at Unbound properties during the promotion period will count as two nights, instead of one, for the purpose of tier qualification status. The extra night credit will also count towards benefits and awards that explicitly require a certain number of qualifying nights. For this promotion, an eligible night is defined as “any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award for at least one night of their stay.” However, the promotion clearly notes that only the room occupied by the member will count and that the promotion is not valid with any other offers, promotions or discounts.
Besides only allowing some members to register for this promotion, the other challenge of this promotion is that there are only 20 Unbound Collection properties in the world: eight in the United States, seven in Europe, three in Asia, one in Uruguay and one in Canada. Out of these properties, two are Category 2, two are Category 3, four are Category 4, five are Category 5, five are Category 6 and two are Category 7.
If you aren’t targeted for this promotion, remember there are other options even if you can’t stay enough to earn the status you want organically. For starters, you can get instant Discoverist status with the World Of Hyatt Credit Card. Check out our full World of Hyatt Credit Card review to learn more about the card. And, you can also match status between M life and World of Hyatt.
Featured photo of the Lost Stone Villas & Spa, one of the Unbound Collection properties, courtesy of Hyatt.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.